Trump News Today: Donald Trump faces virtual silent court appearance as E Jean Carroll seeks new damages





Trump calls Jan. 6 a beautiful day at CNN town hall

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis delivered to your inboxGet our free Inside Washington email

Donald Trump will appear in court today via video for his second hearing in his criminal case after he became the first US president in American history arrested and charged with a crime.

The former president will appear in Manhattan Criminal Court virtually on Tuesday afternoon so Judge Juan Merchan can make sure he understands the terms of the protective order in the case.

The judge imposed the order after Mr Trump took aim at Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and Judge Merchan himself when he was charged with 34 felonies for falsifying business records while performing silent payments to conceal alleged affairs with women.

It comes as Mr Trump’s other legal troubles are also heating up.

On Monday, author E Jean Carroll amended her remaining libel lawsuit against Mr Trump to include the derogatory remark she made about him at a CNN town hall.

Attorney Roberta Kaplan has filed a proposed $10million lawsuit update in Manhattan Civil Court to include comments from Mr Trump after he was found liable for sexual abuse and defamation of Mrs. Carroll by a jury trial in New York.

HighlightsView latest update 1684839627Trump wishes Senator Tim Scott well as he enters GOP primary race

Former President Donald Trump has wished Senator Tim Scott well as he enters the Republican primary race saying he is a big step up from Ron DeSanctimonious, who is completely ineligible.

Good luck to Senator Tim Scott to participate in the Republican presidential primary race. He takes care of a lot of people quickly and Tim is a big step up from Ron DeSanctimonious, who is totally ineligible. I did Opportunity Zones with Tim, a big deal that was very successful. Good luck Tim!

Shweta Sharma23 May 2023 12:00

1684838963 Trump Organization ordered to turn over records of foreign real estate transactions as part of classified documents investigation

The Trump Organization has been ordered to turn over records related to foreign real estate deals completed since Donald Trump entered the White House as the investigation into former presidents’ handling of classified documents continues to escalate .

Two sources told The New York Times that Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office has subpoenaed the business empire for documents over real estate licensing and development deals made in seven countries since he was sworn in in 2017.

These countries are: China, France, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates and Oman.

Rachel Sharp23 May 2023 11:49

1684837800 Trump White House lawyer predicts ex-president will end up in jail

Donald Trump’s former lawyer has boldly predicted the former president will go to jail as the criminal investigation into the trove of classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago continues to heat up.

Rachel Sharp has the story.

Oliver O’Connell23 May 2023 11:30

1684836354Trump to appear virtually today in criminal case

Donald Trump will appear in court today via video for his second hearing in his criminal case after he became the first US president in American history arrested and charged with a crime.

The former president will appear in Manhattan Criminal Court virtually on Tuesday afternoon so Judge Juan Merchan can make sure he understands the terms of the protective order in the case.

The judge imposed the order after Mr Trump took aim at Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and Judge Merchan himself when he was charged with 34 felonies for falsifying business records while performing silent payments to conceal alleged affairs with women.

Rachel Sharp23 May 2023 11:05

1684835127A timeline of Donald Trump’s rivalry with Ron DeSantis

During his own tenure in the White House in 2018, Mr Trump loudly applauded Mr DeSantiss’ bid for the Governors’ mansion, throwing his weight behind the former congressman and appearing at rallies for him, playing an important role in the narrow defeat of the Democratic Party candidates. rival and mayor of Tallahassee, Andrew Gillum.

Since then, however, a lot of water has flowed under the bridge and the two men are now increasingly antagonistic towards each other.

Shweta Sharma23 May 2023 10:45

1684834254Trump slams Fox News’ Laura Ingraham for ‘hit’ saying DeSantis would do better against Biden than him

Donald Trump blasted Fox News Laura Ingraham over a so-called hit story in which she said Ron DeSantis had a better chance of facing President Joe Biden in the 2024 race than him.

Laura Ingraham on FoxNews just did a hit piece about me (here are her notes!) showing polls that indicate Ron DeSanctimonious might do better against Biden than me, when in fact the polls show me doing MUCH better against Biden that Rob, he wrote on Truth Social on Monday night.

The poll you’re looking at now, which has me doing much better against Crooked Joe, was just released by FOX, I’m sure unfortunately. I also lead DeSanctus by more than 40 points in the primary vote.

Rachel Sharp23 May 2023 10:30

1684833300Fighting between former presidents’ legal team revealed

A lawyer working in Donald Trump’s legal team has quit, citing infighting within the inner circle of former presidents.

Timothy Parlatore quit his job this week, according to the New York Times, after working for Mr Trump for at least a year.

In an interview with CNN on Saturday, Mr. Parlatore explained that the reason for his departure was ongoing friction with Boris Epshteyn, another legal adviser to Mr. Trump.

Oliver O’Connell23 May 2023 10:15

1684830627Lauren Boebert denies romance rumors with country star MAGA after shock divorce

Lauren Boebert has denounced unsubstantiated claims that she was romantically involved with a pro-Trump country singer following her divorce from her longtime husband.

The far-right MP told The Daily Beast that there was absolutely nothing romantic between her and Christian drummer Sean Feucht, and there never was.

How can I be with a man with better hair than me? she joked, referring to Mr. Feucht’s chest-length mane of blonde curls.

For his part, Mr. Feucht called the allegations false and defamatory, threatening to sue anyone who made the accusation.

Shweta Sharma23 May 2023 09:30

1684827900Trump hits out at DeSantis as he shares surprisingly positive response to Scott

Good luck to Sen. Tim Scott competing in the Republican presidential primary race, the former president wrote on Truth Social Monday morning. He takes care of a lot of people quickly and Tim is a big step up from Ron DeSanctimonious, who is totally ineligible. I did Opportunity Zones with Tim, a big deal that was very successful. Good luck Tim!

Gustaf Kilander has the story.

Oliver O’Connell23 May 2023 08:45

1684825227Donald Trump to appear via video as judge tightens ban on attacking witnesses

Donald Trump will not have to show up in court for a hearing at a Manhattan courthouse to bar him from using evidence to attack witnesses.

He will instead appear via video link, his face beaming on the courtroom TV screens. However, his lawyers and prosecutors will still appear in person.

Judge Juan Manuel Merchan agreed to the extra step of personally telling Mr. Trump about the restrictions after listing them on May 8 in what is called a protective order.

Mr. Trump is allowed to speak publicly about the case, but he risks being scorned if he uses evidence handed over by prosecutors as part of the pretrial discovery process to target witnesses or others involved. .

The protective order prohibits the former president and his lawyers from broadcasting evidence to third parties or posting it on social media, and it requires that certain sensitive documents shared by prosecutors be kept only by Mr. Trump, not by Mr. Trump himself.

Prosecutors sought the order shortly after Mr Trump was arrested, citing what they say is his history of making harassing, embarrassing and threatening statements about people with whom he is embroiled in legal disputes.

Shweta Sharma23 May 2023 08:00

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/donald-trump-news-today-court-live-b2344072.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos