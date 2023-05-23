Narendra Modi receives rock star welcome in Sydney as Anthony Albanese hails rich friendship | Australia News

Thousands of members of Australia’s Indian community welcomed Anthony Albanese and Narendra Modi to a delighted stadium as a new hub for Australia-India relations was announced for Sydney’s west.

The two prime ministers received constant applause at the Olympic Park rally on Tuesday evening before more formal talks between the two men scheduled for Wednesday.

Albanese announced that the new center to foster new ties and strengthen relations between the two nations would be based in Parramatta, a location that itself speaks to the vitality of the Indo-Australian experience.

We want to see more connections, more Australian and Indian students living and studying in each other’s countries and bringing those experiences home.

The government announced the members of the advisory board for the new center on Tuesday evening, including former Australian cricket captain Adam Gilchrist.

Albanese urged members of the crowd to vote yes in the upcoming referendum on an indigenous voice in parliament.

He said the last time he saw anyone on stage was at a Bruce Springsteen concert, but he didn’t get the reception Modi got.

Prime Minister Modi is the boss, Albanese said, referring to the rock star’s welcome to Modis.

Addressing the crowd, he said they had brought the spirit of the world’s greatest democracy to Australia.

And you have helped make our democracy stronger and more inclusive.

The Premiers also unveiled a plaque for the cornerstone of the Little India Gate in Sydneys Harris Park.

Thousands of members of Australia’s Indian community attended the Qudos Bank Arena to welcome Modi, in what marked his first visit in 10 years and the sixth First Ministers’ meeting in 12 months.

Modi salutes as Albanese, to his right, watches the event. Photograph: Reuters

Many members of the Indian community had traveled from all over Australia to attend the rally.

Speaking in Hindi, Modi said relations between the two countries were based on mutual trust and respect.

In formal talks scheduled for Wednesday, the two leaders are expected to discuss trade, defense and renewable energy.

It’s a relationship we need to invest in, Albanese told parliament on Tuesday.