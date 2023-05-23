Boris Johnson embarks on a whirlwind tour of America (next stop, Vegas)





B Oris Johnson is on a whirlwind tour of America, my native country. Yesterday in Dallas, the former prime minister told a group of Texas Republicans that wild horses can’t keep me away from the United States. Johnson was born in New York and recounted his regret at having to renounce his citizenship to avoid US taxes. He also posted this photo from a visit to ex-President George W. Bush, saying they had a productive discussion about the war in Ukraine. He didn’t always praise Bush, once calling him a cross-eyed Texas warmonger. People change. His next stop is Las Vegas, where Politico reports he will receive a six-figure sum for a speech. A stab at the next presidency? Is the reign of the Dukes pub over? Duke of York, Fitzrovia / In pictures via Getty Images Learn more Could this be the end of the unfortunate paintings of Prince Andrew that still adorn the Duke of York pub in Fitzrovia? The boozer, who has refused to change its name or signage despite Andy’s dramatic fall in recent years, has applied to turn its upper floors, including a reception hall, into apartments. Shaftesbury Capital, which owns the site, recently won permission to do the same at nearby Wheatsheaf, once a bolthole for Oscar Wilde. CAMRA, the Real Ale Campaign, opposed it, saying it could be a step towards the Duke of York’s complete closure. If he gets the go-ahead, maybe the panel will eventually be put away. A toast to the extraordinary life of Karl Lagerfeld Karl Lagerfeld / AP/AP Pictures Her Karl Lagerfeld season this spring: The fashion icon, who died in 2019, was celebrated at the Met Gala, and is the subject of a new BBC doc. Writer William Middleton spoke about his biography of Karl, Paradise Now, last night in Camden as part of Geist Talks, a literary salon founded by Sara Sjlund and Lillie Rage. Middleton recounted how Lagerfeld only started drawing when his mother told him playing the piano was too loud. The loss of music was a gain of fashion. Premium coffee The competition between the big coffee chains seems to extend beyond the quality of their flat whites. Caff Nero has just announced the launch of a new series of literary awards. He succeeds Costa, which scrapped its own awards, formerly known as Whitbreads, last year. The 2023 Nero Book Awards will open for entries next month. And then, the Pret Prize? This is johnny

Londoners Diary 23d May 23



A tribute to Jeff Beck artists performing at the Royal Albert Hall A tribute to Jeff Beck artists performing at the Royal Albert Hall UnBoxPHD / SplashNews.com Joss Stone and Johnny Depp perform at Jeff Beck tribute in London Joss Stone and Johnny Depp seen at the Royal Albert Hall during Jeff Beck’s tribute in London. UnBoxPHD / SplashNews.com Horatio’s Garden at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2023 Fiona Bruce poses in Horatio’s Garden designed by Charlotte Harris and Hugo Bugg at the 2023 RHS Chelsea Flower Show on May 22, 2023 in London, England. David Bennett Chelsea Flower Show 2023 – Press Day Amelia Spencer and Eliza Spencer attend Chelsea Flower Show 2023 at Royal Hospital Chelsea on May 22, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images) Getty Images

Johnny Depp was on stage at the Royal Albert Hall last night for a tribute to his old friend, guitarist Jeff Beck, who died in January. Rod Stewart, Eric Clapton and Ronnie Wood also performed. Depp, who was pictured having a drink with Beck last year during his defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, called it a nice turnout. Elsewhere, the Chelsea Flower Show opened yesterday and journalist Fiona Bruce was at Horatios Garden, a space run by the spinal cord injury charity. Twins Aristo Eliza and Amelia Spencer were also inspecting the beds.

