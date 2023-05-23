A shot in the arm for Erdogan as Turkey’s third-place contender endorses the president in the run-off

By Reuters: Turkey’s third-place election candidate backed President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday, bolstering the incumbent president and stepping up challenges for opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu in a run-off on Sunday.

Sinan Ogan, a hardline nationalist little known to the general public before the campaign, won 5.2% support in the first presidential election on May 14, prompting some analysts to call him a “kingmaker”. potential for the second round.

“I declare that we will support Popular Alliance candidate Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the second round,” Ogan told a news conference in Ankara, adding that his campaign had made Turkish nationalists “key players ” in politics.

Kilicdaroglu’s National Alliance “failed to convince us of the future”, while the decision to support Erdogan was based on a principle of “relentless fight (against) terrorism”, he said .

Erdogan received 49.5% support on May 14 against Kilicdaroglu at 44.9%, while the ruling party coalition won a majority in parliament. This gives Erdogan an edge as he seeks to extend his two-decade rule in what is one of Turkey’s most important elections ever.

Ogan, 55, a former academic, was the first-round presidential candidate for an alliance of right-wing parties led by the Victory Party, known for its anti-immigrant stance in Turkey, the world’s biggest host of refugees.

In an interview with Reuters last week, Ogan said his aim was to remove two mainly Kurdish parties from Turkey’s “political equation” and strengthen Turkish nationalists and secularists.

The pro-Kurdish HDP party backed Kilicdaroglu, while the Kurdish-Islamist Huda-Par backs Erdogan.

Kilicdaroglu has pledged to reverse many of Erdogan’s sweeping changes to Turkey’s domestic, foreign and economic policies, including the cancellation of an unorthodox economic program to deal with a cost-of-living crisis .

Erdogan said a vote for him in the second round was a vote for stability.

In an interview with state broadcaster TRT on Monday evening, Erdogan expressed his satisfaction with Ogan’s endorsement.

“I believe that this joining of forces will be beneficial for our country and our nation,” Erdogan said, adding that he and Ogan agreed on many issues, including the fight against terrorism as well as relations with Turkish states. .

Commenting on Ogan’s anti-immigrant stance, Erdogan said his government already had plans to resettle 1 million refugees in Syria, and a timeline for that plan could be discussed in talks with the Syrian government after the second round.

Analysts say Ogan’s support should give Erdogan a boost but also divide Ogan supporters. The Victory Party will separately announce its own position on the second round on Tuesday.

Erdogan’s strong showing in the initial vote baffled pollsters who had said Kilicdaroglu topped the polls. They later pointed to an unexpected increase in nationalist support at the polls to explain the result.

Last week, Kilicdaroglu, leader of the secular Republican People’s Party (CHP) and candidate for a six-party alliance, sharpened his tone and pledged to return all migrants to their country once elected.

A small member of Ogan’s alliance, the Justice Party, left the bloc over the weekend and backed Kilicdaroglu in the run-off.

A supporter of Ogan said last week that she would not vote in the second round because the two remaining candidates were not appealing.

“I voted for Ogan in the first round, but I don’t plan to vote in the second round. My heart and mind say ‘No’ to the two candidates who aligned themselves with terrorist organizations,” said Fidan, 33. , who lives in Germany. said last week.

Ogan entered parliament in 2011 with the nationalist MHP, launched an unsuccessful 2015 bid for the party leadership, and was subsequently expelled.