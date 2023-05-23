Russian PM in China for talks with Xi, business forum

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin visits SINOPEC Shanghai Research Institute of Petrochemical Technology in Shanghai

Russia’s prime minister hailed economic ties with China on Tuesday during a visit where he will meet President Xi Jinping and sign a series of trade deals.

The two nations have intensified their economic and diplomatic cooperation in recent years, with ties tightening since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine despite Beijing’s insistence on its neutrality in the conflict.

Mikhail Mishustin arrived in Shanghai on Monday evening, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, before attending a Russian-Chinese business forum in the financial hub the next morning.

A number of Russian tycoons under Western sanctions, including key fertilizer, steel and mining sectors, have also been invited to the forum, Bloomberg reported.

“Last year, Russia was subjected to unprecedented sanctions pressure… We resisted and also pursued progressive development,” Mishustin said at the event.

“I am convinced that deepening Russian-Chinese relations and strengthening cooperation will have a positive effect on the economies of both countries,” he said, according to a video released by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

China is Russia’s biggest trading partner, with trade between the nations hitting a record $190 billion last year, according to data from Beijing Customs.

“I am sure that this year we will achieve the goal set by the heads of our states Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping to reach a mutual turnover of 200 billion dollars,” Mishustin added, referring to a goal set at a summit in March.

Last year, China became Russia’s biggest energy customer as Moscow’s gas exports fell due to a wave of Western sanctions following the invasion of Ukraine.

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, who deals with energy policy, was also present at Tuesday’s forum in Shanghai.

According to Russian state media, Novak said Russian energy supplies to China will increase by 40% year-on-year in 2023.

Security was tightened as the Russians arrived in the city, with an AFP reporter reporting an increased police presence around the Russian consulate and nearby conference center where the forum was taking place.

A heavy security presence was also in place at an exclusive hotel on Shanghai’s historic Bund waterfront, with the road leading to the entrance blocked and guests expected to approach on foot.

– Meeting Xi –

Mishustin will then travel to Beijing, where he will meet Xi and Premier Li Qiang, Russian state media TASS reported.

He is about to sign a series of agreements on infrastructure and the economy.

Western nations have leaned on Beijing to use its influence to pressure Moscow to end the invasion of Ukraine, but China has continued to push for deeper economic cooperation. with Russia.

Asked whether Russian-Chinese relations could ruffle the West, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said it was “normal economic and trade cooperation. .. on the basis of equality and mutual benefit”.

“We have always opposed unilateral sanctions not authorized by the UN Security Council,” she added.

“The Sino-Russian cooperation does not target any third party, nor does it allow interference or coercion by any third party.”

Analysts say China holds the upper hand in relations with Russia and its influence is growing as Moscow’s international isolation deepens.

In February, Beijing released a document calling for a “political settlement” of the Ukraine conflict, but Western countries said this could allow Russia to hold much of the territory it has seized.

At their March summit in Moscow, Xi invited Putin to visit Beijing.

