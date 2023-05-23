Politics
Russian PM in China for talks with Xi, business forum
Russia’s prime minister hailed economic ties with China on Tuesday during a visit where he will meet President Xi Jinping and sign a series of trade deals.
The two nations have intensified their economic and diplomatic cooperation in recent years, with ties tightening since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine despite Beijing’s insistence on its neutrality in the conflict.
Mikhail Mishustin arrived in Shanghai on Monday evening, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, before attending a Russian-Chinese business forum in the financial hub the next morning.
A number of Russian tycoons under Western sanctions, including key fertilizer, steel and mining sectors, have also been invited to the forum, Bloomberg reported.
“Last year, Russia was subjected to unprecedented sanctions pressure… We resisted and also pursued progressive development,” Mishustin said at the event.
“I am convinced that deepening Russian-Chinese relations and strengthening cooperation will have a positive effect on the economies of both countries,” he said, according to a video released by the Russian Foreign Ministry.
China is Russia’s biggest trading partner, with trade between the nations hitting a record $190 billion last year, according to data from Beijing Customs.
“I am sure that this year we will achieve the goal set by the heads of our states Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping to reach a mutual turnover of 200 billion dollars,” Mishustin added, referring to a goal set at a summit in March.
Last year, China became Russia’s biggest energy customer as Moscow’s gas exports fell due to a wave of Western sanctions following the invasion of Ukraine.
Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, who deals with energy policy, was also present at Tuesday’s forum in Shanghai.
According to Russian state media, Novak said Russian energy supplies to China will increase by 40% year-on-year in 2023.
Security was tightened as the Russians arrived in the city, with an AFP reporter reporting an increased police presence around the Russian consulate and nearby conference center where the forum was taking place.
A heavy security presence was also in place at an exclusive hotel on Shanghai’s historic Bund waterfront, with the road leading to the entrance blocked and guests expected to approach on foot.
– Meeting Xi –
Mishustin will then travel to Beijing, where he will meet Xi and Premier Li Qiang, Russian state media TASS reported.
He is about to sign a series of agreements on infrastructure and the economy.
Western nations have leaned on Beijing to use its influence to pressure Moscow to end the invasion of Ukraine, but China has continued to push for deeper economic cooperation. with Russia.
Asked whether Russian-Chinese relations could ruffle the West, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said it was “normal economic and trade cooperation. .. on the basis of equality and mutual benefit”.
“We have always opposed unilateral sanctions not authorized by the UN Security Council,” she added.
“The Sino-Russian cooperation does not target any third party, nor does it allow interference or coercion by any third party.”
Analysts say China holds the upper hand in relations with Russia and its influence is growing as Moscow’s international isolation deepens.
In February, Beijing released a document calling for a “political settlement” of the Ukraine conflict, but Western countries said this could allow Russia to hold much of the territory it has seized.
At their March summit in Moscow, Xi invited Putin to visit Beijing.
bur-oho/reb/axn
|
Sources
2/ https://news.yahoo.com/russian-pm-china-talks-xi-104904736.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Russian PM in China for talks with Xi, business forum
- Donald Trump to appear by video as judge tightens ban on attacking witnesses
- A shot in the arm for Erdogan as Turkey’s third-place contender endorses the president in the run-off
- Boris Johnson embarks on a whirlwind tour of America (next stop, Vegas)
- Report: Cybercriminal Activity Around Businesses
- Meta fined record $1.3 billion and ordered to stop sending European user data to US
- Hollywood’s Bizarre Meghan Markle References Raises Questions
- CMS supports Thunder Cricket with financial investments
- Adobe Adds Generative AI Capabilities To Photoshop Software
- NHS staff report 20,000 allegations of sexual misconduct by patients over five years | NHS
- are you a mosquito net?
- Imran Khan obtains protection from arrest on multiple terrorism charges