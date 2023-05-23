Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi draws thousands to Sydney Olympic Park





Modi also spoke of the grief felt in India following the death of Australian cricketing legend Shane Warne last year. Hundreds of Indians were also in mourning. We felt like we had lost someone very close, he said. Modi drew attention to a range of cultural ties between India and Australia. Our lifestyles may be different, but now yoga also connects us, he said. We have been connected because of cricket for a long time. But now tennis and movies also connect us. The sound and color of an Indian political rally came to Sydney Olympic Park, with plenty of traditional Indian attire. We are very fond of Mr Modi, said Rutvija Baxi, from Oran Park in Sydney’s west. He brought India to the highest level. The four members of the Baxi family wore Indian-style saffron hats to mark the occasion.

Before the event, the crowd was entertained by Bollywood-style dancing and drummers. There were frequent chants of: Modi, Modi, Modi. Saurabh Mishra and his son Aarav of Schofields with a drawing of Modi outside the Qudos Bank Arena on Tuesday. Credit: James Brickwood Modi has also met with Australian business leaders including billionaires Gina Rinehart and Andrew Forrest. Modi’s reception at the Olympic Park highlighted the growing size and diversity of the Indian diaspora in Australia. At 5 p.m., before Modi arrived, a group of Muslims dressed in white gathered in a corner of the stadium to pray. The 2021 census identified over 670,000 people in Australia who were born in India. India’s diaspora is expected to number well over a million by 2035. Aarav Mishra, a 13-year-old from Schofields in north-west Sydney, brought his hand-drawn framed portrait of Modi to the event with the words Jai Hind or Victory to India. The Australian Indian community celebrates Narendra Modis’ visit to Sydney. Credit: James Brickwood I admire him and what he has done as Prime Minister of India, he said. I just wanted to draw it, it’s my hobby. Aarav’s mother, Preeti Tiwari, said Modi lifted India. Loading But the largest audience for the event was in India. The country’s major news channels have sent correspondents to cover Modis’ tour, ensuring that hundreds of millions of viewers will turn their attention to Sydney. Modis’ appearance at Sydney’s Olympic Park was a follow-up to a similar event at the same stadium in 2014, when a huge crowd gathered to hear him speak. The Morning Edition newsletter is our guide to the most important and interesting stories, analysis and ideas of the day. register here.

