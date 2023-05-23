Russian PM arrives in China to meet Xi Jinping and business leaders





Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin (Sputnik/Reuters) Russian Prime Minister, Mikhail Mishustincame to China to meet the President Xi Jinping and sign a new trade and infrastructure agreementsreported the Russian Foreign Ministry. Mishustin arrived in Shanghai on Monday evening, the ministry said, where he was received at the airport by Moscow’s ambassador to China, Igor Morgulov, and Chinese foreign minister to Russia, Zhang Hanhui. Participate in a Russian-Chinese Business Forum and visit a petrochemical research institute in Shanghai, as well as talks with representatives of the Russian business community, according to the Kremlin. The forum invited several Russian tycoons sanctionedincluding some of the major fertilizer, steel and mining sectors, as well as Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, in charge of energy issues, reported Bloomberg. the british newspaper FinancialTimes pointed out that Mishustin would attend the event accompanied by the president of the bank Sberbank, Herman Gref, and that of the telecommunications operator Rostelecom, Mikhail Oseevsky, as well as a group of businessmen from the industrial sector. Experts quoted by the official Chinese press assured that the forum will serve to deepen industrial cooperation in sectors such as high technology or information technologyas well as to reinforce the trend towards globalization at a time when the debate is going through the possibility of economic decoupling. China became Russia’s biggest energy customer last yearwhose gas exports plummeted after Western sanctions following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. world times It should be noted that, according to data from China Customs, trade between the two countries increased by 41.3% year-on-year in the first four months of this year. Mishustin then travels to Beijing, where meeting with President Xi and Premier Li Qiangaccording to the Russian state agency TASS. Xi Jinping and Mikhail Mishustin at a meeting in March (Sputnik/Reuters) In recent years, China and Russia have intensified economic cooperation and diplomatic contacts, and their strategic alliance has grown stronger after the invasion. However, one of the analysts quoted by the Chinese newspaper points out that the two countries should extend their trade ties to sectors with greater added value, as these are currently focused on the exchange of resources and raw materials. China claims to be neutral in the conflict and has refused to condemn Russia for the invasion. Analysts said China is in the dominant position in its relations with Russia and its influence is growing as Moscow’s isolation deepens. (With information from AFP and EFE) Continue reading: UK says Russia faces serious security threat from anti-regime armed groups Putin’s mercenaries announced they would leave Bakhmut on June 1

