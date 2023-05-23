Why Pakistan Is In Uncharted Territory With The Army Seeking To Defeat Imran Khan





(Writing by Gibran Naiyyar Peshimam; Additional reporting by Ariba Shahid; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Pakistan’s military has retaliated after an unprecedented challenge to its hegemony by the popular Imran Khan and his supporters, but the nuclear-armed nation remains caught between its most powerful institution and the man who was once a firm ally.

Khan’s arrest on corruption charges earlier this month, which he says was at the behest of the generals, sparked violent nationwide protests, attacks on military buildings and the homes of senior officers, allegedly by supporters of the former prime minister.

There has never been this kind of challenge to the Pakistani army, which has dominated the country since independence in 1947 with a mixture of fear and respect. He has been in power for three decades and has wielded extraordinary influence even with a civilian government in place.

“I saw the fall of Dhaka and of course there was a lot of opposition later, but never of this severity,” said Naeem Khalid Lodhi, a general who was part of the army’s senior decision-making process in as a corps commander, and later held key government positions.

The fall of Dhaka in 1971 in what was then East Pakistan and the birth of Bangladesh after defeating arch-enemy India was the lowest point for the Pakistani military since 1947.

Populist civilian leader Zulfikar Ali Bhutto took over after this debacle, dominating the military for five years. The generals, however, staged a military coup in 1977 and remained in power for 11 years. The military leader, General Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, ordered Bhutto’s hanging.

Khan was released by court order two days after his arrest, but his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party is now facing the wrath of the army.

Thousands of supporters were arrested, including Khan’s top aides. The government has said those accused of involvement in attacks on its facilities will be tried in military courts – a platform usually reserved for enemies of the state.

As Pakistan also grapples with a devastating economic crisis, a confrontation between the military and its most popular political leader could push the nation of 220 million to the brink of chaos.

“(The army) is trying to assert its raw power by invoking the draconian army law against civil society and thus risks destroying Pakistan’s fragile constitutional system,” said Shuja Nawaz, a prominent colleague at the Center for South Asia of the Atlantic Council and author of “The Battle for Pakistan”.

A military spokesman did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Khan’s wager

While civil organizations have historically been unable to resist the might of the military in a country where no elected prime minister has completed a full term, Khan is unlikely to be a pushover.

The larger-than-life, 70-year-old Oxford graduate was part of London’s smart set in the late 1970s and then led cricket-mad Pakistan to World Cup victory of 1992. Famous for his aggressive and inflexible attitude when he played the game, he seems to have introduced this approach in politics.

After years in the wasteland, rival political parties said the military backed his ascension to prime minister in 2018, while Khan himself blamed the same generals for his ousting last year. The army denies any role in his taking office or ousting him.

Since then, Khan has shown an incredible ability to mobilize crowds and some analysts say he has the support of many rank-and-file members of the army.

“Khan has weaponized the resentment his followers feel over his withdrawal into a frontal assault on the army chiefs,” said Aqil Shah, academic and author of the book “The Army and Democracy in Pakistan”. . His popularity remains high – well ahead of his opponents, according to local polls – ahead of national elections due to be held in November this year.

However, Khan is vulnerable on many fronts. If found guilty in any of the many cases against him, ranging from corruption to incitement to terror, it would most likely bar him from contesting the elections.

The army’s vast intelligence apparatus will also come down hard on PTI leaders, many of whom have already jumped ship due to pressure and fear of reprisals, Khan says.

The path to follow

Analysts say talks are needed between Khan, the military and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s civilian government to deescalate the situation – but there has been no indication of a negotiated settlement. Khan dismissed the Sharif government as inconsequential.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb told Reuters that Khan’s supporters had attacked “sensitive military installations” and the law would take its course.

Zulfiqar Bukhari, one of the few close associates of Khan who has not yet been arrested, said the PTI had requested talks with the military but had received no response.

“Unfortunately, nobody wants to listen,” he said.

Some analysts believe that Khan will have to appease the generals somehow for him to survive.

Others said the gloves were off and the army would not back down.

“The ultimate power in Pakistan comes through the barrel of the gun,” said Shah, the academic. “The military is unlikely to give Khan the exit ramp any time soon.”

Husain Haqqani, Pakistan’s former ambassador to the United States and currently a researcher at the Hudson Institute in Washington, said the military had lost its position significantly and would not accept being attacked and mocked.

“The power of the military comes from its ability to deploy force, not from its popularity – Pakistani generals like to be liked but they like to be in control even more,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/explained/explained-global/pakistan-uncharted-territory-army-imran-khan-8623192/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos