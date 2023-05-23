Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi cheered by 20,000 fans at Sydney Stadium





SYDNEY (AP) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was greeted by around 20,000 cheering fans, many chanting for Modi, at a Sydney stadium on Tuesday during his second visit to Australia as his country’s leader.

Modi shared the stage with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who compared the reception of the mainly Indian crowd at the Qudos Bank Arena to a concert by American rock star Bruce Springsteen at the same venue.

The last time I saw anyone on stage here was Bruce Springsteen and he didn’t get the welcome Prime Minister Modi got, Albanese told the crowd. Prime Minister Modi is the boss, Albanese added, using the Springsteens nickname. Modi told the audience that he expects trade between the two countries to double in the next five years. “Our positive cooperation is growing in areas such as climate action, disaster management, strategic technologies, reliable supply chain, education and health security,” Modi said. “It didn’t develop through diplomacy. The real strength is the Indians living in Australia,” he added. A skywriter had previously decorated Sydney’s skies with the message Welcome Modi in an indication of the city’s excitement over the 72-year-old Indian leader’s visit. The Indian diaspora makes up just 3% of Australia’s population, but is the fastest growing ethnic minority in the country. Modi is the only leader of the so-called Quad Nations to continue his planned visit to Australia after US President Joe Biden pulled out of a planned meeting of the group in Sydney to return to Washington to focus on boundary talks debt. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who hosted a Group of Seven summit last week, also later canceled his trip to Australia. Modi told the Australian newspaper he wants to take India’s relationship with Australia to the next level, including closer defense and security ties to help secure a free Indo-Pacific region. and open. As two democracies, India and Australia have common interests in a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. There is alignment from our strategic point of view, Modi told the newspaper. The high degree of mutual trust between us has naturally translated into greater cooperation on defense and security issues. Our navies participate in joint naval exercises. I believe in the value of working together to realize the true potential of closer defense and security cooperation, Modi added. Albanese told parliament that Australia will host naval exercises involving India, the United States and Japan called Malabar for the first time this year in another sign of deep commitment to the Quad. India is a key strategic partner, Albanese told parliament. We are both part of a growing and dynamic region and Prime Minister Modi is a much-loved visitor to our shores. Albanese said he and Modi expect to complete negotiations on a free trade agreement before the end of the year. It will create jobs in Australia, help our industries thrive and drive the growth of innovation, Albanese said. Negotiations on the deal began in 2011. The comprehensive economic cooperation agreement would expand the scope of a bilateral trade pact that came into effect last December. India is Australia’s sixth-largest trading partner, with two-way trade in goods and services valued at A$46.5 billion ($31 billion) last year. Australia is eager to increase trade with India to diversify from China, Australia’s biggest trading partner. Australian efforts to improve trade relations with India have become urgent in recent years as Beijing imposed restrictions on some Australian products.





Modi last visited Australia in November 2014, just months after his government was first elected. Australia pulled out of the Quad’s initial security dialogue with India, the United States and Japan in 2008, fearing the grouping would provoke a Chinese military buildup. Since China went this route anyway, the Quad reformed in 2017 and Australia returned to joint Quad military exercises in 2020. With the Quad summit in Sydney having been cancelled, a replacement Quad meeting has been convened on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Japan. Modi arrived in Sydney on Monday evening from Papua New Guinea, where he hosted a meeting with Pacific island leaders to discuss ways to better cooperate. When asked if Australia would raise the issue of Muslim and minority rights in India with the Hindu leader, Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles said he expected Albanese and Modi have a full conversation. We have never had a better strategic alignment with India than we do now. Both countries are deeply invested in the collective security of the Indo-Pacific region, Marles said. Sydney doctor Vani Arjunamani, one of the organizers of a rally near the stadium where Modi appeared, said the Indian leader was drawing larger crowds than when he visited Australia in 2014. It’s very interesting, isn’t it? Is there another head of state who can attract this crowd? This is very unusual, Arjunamani said. ___ McGuirk contributed from Canberra, Australia. Associated Press writer Ashok Sharma in New Delhi contributed to this report.

