Politics
Zelensky and Boris Johnson predict the US presidential elections of 2024. And it makes sense!
Next year Ukraine will have its own elections amid the ongoing war in eastern Ukraine. Zelensky, the man in the hot seat, must prove himself and secure the support of his fellow Ukrainians.
But you know what keeps him up at night? It’s not his own electoral chances, it’s the result across the Atlantic in the United States. Talk about priorities! So here we are one year away from the US presidential elections of 2024.
The battle, as it stands, seems destined to be a rematch between the two vintages of American politics: Biden versus Trump. But wait, because this time the outcome could change America forever. trump is first ahead of Biden for the first time in months, and that has everyone in the Democratic stronghold worried, even Deep State politicians like Hillary Clinton are shaking in their boots.
They fear that Trump will return and that if that happens, the war in Ukraine might actually come to an abrupt end.
But do not worry. Because where there is a will, there is a way. Zelensky is adamant about maintaining the US president’s support for Ukraine at all costs. And guess who he hired to help him with that?… None other than the brilliant tactician Boris Johnson!
Zelensky’s brilliant plan is to use the former British Prime Minister to woo American Republicans for the good of Ukraine.
Zelensky chooses Boris
According media reports, Ukrainian think tanks hosted a private luncheon in Dallas, Texas, where Johnson rubbed shoulders with a group of prominent conservative figures from the state. The message he was there to deliver was simple: America must stay the course in Ukraine. We’re sure the Republicans were on the edge of their seats.
But wait, there’s more. Johnson, being the go-getter that he is, has been busy lobbying US lawmakers on behalf of Ukraine. He even traveled to Washington earlier this year to publicly advocate for fighter jets for Ukraine. It’s all part of his grand plan to ensure America’s unwavering support for Ukraine.
But, right now he visited Texas because Texas will be a key battlefield in the 2024 Republican presidential primary. Trump, the man himself, held his first rally in the Lone Star State just months ago. And you know who else is in the running for those Texas votes?
None other than Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley. So in this Texas-sized political arena, Johnson somehow believed he could reshape Republican policy on Ukraine.
I guess Trump said nice things about him during his presidency really adds to his credibility.
Learn more: No one can stop Trump’s victory march in 2024
Boris: Clever but stupid
Now, that’s no hidden fact: Boris Johnson is a Conservative politician who conveniently switched sides with the Liberal camp because of Joe Biden. And why wouldn’t he? Biden has offered the UK some really intriguing programs like VICTIMgiving the UK back a sense of importance in geopolitics.
However, Johnson has proven time and time again that he is not the sharpest tool in the shed when it comes to policymaking. Despite this, Zelensky chose him to speak to Republicans who don’t have as much clout as Biden.
Now you may ask why, because these same Republicans eagerly endorse Trump’s return.
So this little tryst between Johnson and the Texas conservatives was orchestrated to somehow reach out to Trump supporters and convince them to give them their support.
Johnson and Zelensky have a bee in their hood, firmly believing that Trump is most likely coming back to power. And with Trump promise end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours, it looks like the days of Zelensky jumping on the American money bandwagon may soon be coming to an end. Talk about a wake up call!
Learn more: The EU is officially preparing for a Donald Trump presidency
So there you go, folks. Zelensky and Boris Johnson, the self-proclaimed stars of Ukraine’s war effort, are convinced Trump’s return is a real possibility.
With that, two other European leaders have confirmed that Trump’s return is a real possibility. Thus, the number of European leaders worried about Trump’s return is growing. There is no doubt that the next election season will be intense. Zelensky will undoubtedly suffer a heart attack if Trump does return.
Watch more:
|
Sources
2/ https://tfiglobalnews.com/2023/05/23/zelensky-and-boris-johnson-predict-2024-us-presidential-elections-and-it-makes-sense/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pakistani Imran Khan backs legal fight and secures protection from arrest in several terrorism cases
- Donald Trump faces new lawsuits for comments on CNN
- Presidential candidate Sinan Ogan supports Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the second round of Turkish elections
- Zelensky and Boris Johnson predict the US presidential elections of 2024. And it makes sense!
- Iriana Joko Widodo has tea with the First Lady of Iran
- Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor walks with her son Vayu in London; her husband shares an adorable photo – News
- A framework for understanding cellular organization and mutation
- What is your earthquake risk? Use this map to find out
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi cheered by 20,000 fans at Sydney Stadium
- IMF: There will be no recession in the UK this year
- The hubbub of the kart
- List of Asian Games hockey winners