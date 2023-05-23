Next year Ukraine will have its own elections amid the ongoing war in eastern Ukraine. Zelensky, the man in the hot seat, must prove himself and secure the support of his fellow Ukrainians.

But you know what keeps him up at night? It’s not his own electoral chances, it’s the result across the Atlantic in the United States. Talk about priorities! So here we are one year away from the US presidential elections of 2024.

The battle, as it stands, seems destined to be a rematch between the two vintages of American politics: Biden versus Trump. But wait, because this time the outcome could change America forever. trump is first ahead of Biden for the first time in months, and that has everyone in the Democratic stronghold worried, even Deep State politicians like Hillary Clinton are shaking in their boots.

They fear that Trump will return and that if that happens, the war in Ukraine might actually come to an abrupt end.

But do not worry. Because where there is a will, there is a way. Zelensky is adamant about maintaining the US president’s support for Ukraine at all costs. And guess who he hired to help him with that?… None other than the brilliant tactician Boris Johnson!

Zelensky’s brilliant plan is to use the former British Prime Minister to woo American Republicans for the good of Ukraine.

Zelensky chooses Boris

According media reports, Ukrainian think tanks hosted a private luncheon in Dallas, Texas, where Johnson rubbed shoulders with a group of prominent conservative figures from the state. The message he was there to deliver was simple: America must stay the course in Ukraine. We’re sure the Republicans were on the edge of their seats.

But wait, there’s more. Johnson, being the go-getter that he is, has been busy lobbying US lawmakers on behalf of Ukraine. He even traveled to Washington earlier this year to publicly advocate for fighter jets for Ukraine. It’s all part of his grand plan to ensure America’s unwavering support for Ukraine.

But, right now he visited Texas because Texas will be a key battlefield in the 2024 Republican presidential primary. Trump, the man himself, held his first rally in the Lone Star State just months ago. And you know who else is in the running for those Texas votes?

None other than Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley. So in this Texas-sized political arena, Johnson somehow believed he could reshape Republican policy on Ukraine.

I guess Trump said nice things about him during his presidency really adds to his credibility.

Boris: Clever but stupid

Now, that’s no hidden fact: Boris Johnson is a Conservative politician who conveniently switched sides with the Liberal camp because of Joe Biden. And why wouldn’t he? Biden has offered the UK some really intriguing programs like VICTIMgiving the UK back a sense of importance in geopolitics.

However, Johnson has proven time and time again that he is not the sharpest tool in the shed when it comes to policymaking. Despite this, Zelensky chose him to speak to Republicans who don’t have as much clout as Biden.

Now you may ask why, because these same Republicans eagerly endorse Trump’s return.

So this little tryst between Johnson and the Texas conservatives was orchestrated to somehow reach out to Trump supporters and convince them to give them their support.

Johnson and Zelensky have a bee in their hood, firmly believing that Trump is most likely coming back to power. And with Trump promise end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours, it looks like the days of Zelensky jumping on the American money bandwagon may soon be coming to an end. Talk about a wake up call!

So there you go, folks. Zelensky and Boris Johnson, the self-proclaimed stars of Ukraine’s war effort, are convinced Trump’s return is a real possibility.

With that, two other European leaders have confirmed that Trump’s return is a real possibility. Thus, the number of European leaders worried about Trump’s return is growing. There is no doubt that the next election season will be intense. Zelensky will undoubtedly suffer a heart attack if Trump does return.

