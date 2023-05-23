Presidential candidate Sinan Ogan supports Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the second round of Turkish elections





(MENAFN) Sinan Ogan, who came third in the recent presidential election in Trkiye, has announced his endorsement of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the next ballot scheduled for May 28. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Ogan voiced his support for Erdogan as the People’s Alliance candidate. He stressed that after extensive deliberations and consultations, he believed that supporting Erdogan was the right decision for the country and its people. Encouraging his supporters to rally behind Erdogan in the second round, Ogan acknowledged the significance of their decision and its potential impact on the nation. The endorsement of Ogan, who garnered a notable share of the vote in the first election, adds new momentum to Erdogan’s campaign. In the first ballot held on May 14, millions of Turkish citizens voted to elect the country’s president and members of the 600-seat parliament. While Erdogan’s People’s Alliance emerged with a majority in parliament, the presidential race is now turning into a runoff between Erdogan and Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the main opposition Republican People’s Party ( CHP) and the joint candidate of the National Alliance with six opposition parties. Erdogan obtained 49.52% of the votes in the first round, positioning him as the favorite for the second round. Kilicdaroglu followed closely with 44.88% of the vote, while Sinan Ogan of the ATA Alliance (ancestral) obtained 5.17% of the vote. With Ogan’s endorsement, Erdogan aims to shore up support and maintain his lead in the upcoming crucial elections, which will determine the country’s next president. MENAFN23052023000045014228ID1106295844

