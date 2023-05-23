Donald Trump faces new lawsuits for comments on CNN





The columnist who won a sexual abuse and defamation case against former US President Donald Trump has filed a new complaint over comments he made on television a day after the verdict was announced.

E Jean Carroll, 79, was awarded $5m ($4.02m) on May 10 and is asking for at least another $10m ($8.04m) for remarks Mr Trump made at an assembly public on CNN.

His attorneys, who filed the amended lawsuit in Manhattan, said the former president doubled down on his disparaging remarks about the former Elle magazine columnist.

It’s hard to imagine defamatory conduct that could be more motivated by hatred, ill will or malice, they wrote of his comments on CNN. This conduct warrants a very large punitive damages award in favor of Carroll both to punish Trump, to deter him from engaging in further libel, and to deter others from doing the same.

A nine-person jury in the civil trial decided that Mr. Trump sexually abused Ms. Carroll but did not rape her at an upscale Manhattan department store in early spring 1996.

It also found that Mr. Trump made false claims that damaged his reputation after going public with his allegations in a 2019 book.

Joe Tacopina, a lawyer for Mr Trump who appealed the initial verdict, declined to comment on the new lawsuit which has been added to an existing lawsuit over derogatory remarks made in 2019.

Trump used a national platform to belittle and mock Carrol

Lawyers for Ms Carrolls have called for a speedy resolution as long as she remains healthy and before Donald Trump’s time and attention is fully consumed by his presidential campaign.

In the new lawsuit, his attorneys said Mr. Trump, undeterred by the jury’s verdict, persisted in maliciously defaming Carroll once again at the CNN event.

He doubled down on his earlier defamatory statements, telling an audience too ready to cheer him on that I had never met this woman. I never saw this woman, that he didn’t sexually assault Carroll, and that her story that had just been validated by a jury of Trump’s peers the day before was a false story made up by a psycho.

They added: Trump used a national platform to belittle and mock Carroll. He got a laughing audience as he shed light on his violent sexual assault, called Carroll’s names, implied that Carroll was asking to be assaulted, and overturned the jury’s verdict vindicating Carroll.

