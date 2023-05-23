Politics
Overseas Indians applaud Modi at Australia rally in Sydney | Narendra Modi news
Thousands of overseas Indians cheered on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a campaign-style rally at one of Sydney’s biggest sports arenas.
Modi, who is visiting Australia for the first time since 2014, will seek to use his popularity among expatriate Indians to bolster support at home ahead of next year’s general election after his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost a key election in the south of the country. India this month.
Thousands of fans packed the 21,000 capacity Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney’s Olympic Park, one of the city’s largest indoor stadiums which has hosted international stars like Bruce Springsteen and the Backstreet Boys, although there were a significant number of empty seats when Modi began his speech.
The Indian leader, who arrived to cheers from the crowd after a program of song and dance from all over India, paid tribute to the many links between the two countries, from cricket and tennis to films and cuisine from Indian street in Sydney.
Modi is the boss!
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese played the warm-up act and master of ceremonies.
To the songs of Modi! Modi! Modi!, Albanese introduced his dear friend to an excited crowd of Indo-Australians, whom he praised for making Australia stronger and more inclusive.
The last time I saw anyone on stage here was Bruce Springsteen and he didn’t get the welcome Prime Minister Modi did, Albanese said.
Prime Minister Modi is the boss! he said, smiling broadly and boasting that the couple had met six times in the past year.
Australia and India are closer friends and partners than ever.
Welcome to Australia, Prime Minister @Narendra Modi. pic.twitter.com/YgotdFalKm
Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) May 23, 2023
It was an unusually personal show of support for Modi, a Hindu nationalist leader who faces re-election next year and has been criticized for his sustained democratic backsliding and discrimination against India’s 200 million Muslims and other minorities.
Modi returned the favor to his hosts with a lavish welcome, offering a long list of interests that bind the two countries: from cricket to curry, from yoga to Masterchef.
The most important foundation of our relationship is mutual trust and respect, he said in Hindi, promising that trade between the two countries would double in the next five years.
He also announced the opening of a new consulate in Brisbane.
Modi is known for putting on big shows on his trips abroad and has addressed packed stadiums in the UK, US and other countries with large expatriate Indian populations.
A Qantas chartered flight renamed Modi Airways brought fans from Melbourne, while Modi Express was chartered from Queensland, ABC News reported.
In a bilateral meeting on Wednesday, the two leaders will discuss trade and investment, renewable energy, and defense and security cooperation.
Australia and India share a commitment to a stable, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific, Albanese said in a statement.
Albanese in March this year traveled to India including Modis’ home state of Gujarat during a four-day visit.
India is Australia’s sixth largest trading partner, while around 750,000 people in Australia claim Indian ancestry. Nearly 90,000 Indian students are enrolled in Australian universities, the largest foreign contingent after China.
Despite his popularity and strongman image, Modi is a divisive figure at home and abroad. Critics say religious polarization has increased since its Hindu nationalist BJP came to power in 2014, and the country’s Muslim minority is marginalized.
Under Modi, the world’s largest democracy has become far less free and more dangerous for its critics, according to Human Rights Watch Elaine Pearson.
The Modis Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government has tightened its grip on civil society, using draconian laws to arrest and intimidate activists, journalists, opposition leaders, academics, peaceful protesters and criticism of government policies, she said.
A BBC documentary, banned in India, which questioned Modis’ actions during the Gujarat riots two decades ago will be shown on the Australian Parliament building on Wednesday, SBS News reported, citing a group called We the Diaspora.
Dozens of people campaigning for an independent state in India’s Punjab province demonstrated outside the venue, shouting anti-Modi slogans and waving flags of the so-called Khalistan movement.
Modi, who is known for never addressing a press conference, will not speak to the media at any of his engagements in Australia.
