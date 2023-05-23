A New York judge will charge Donald Trump with what he can (and can’t) say about the criminal case against him





New York CNN—

The judge presiding over Donald Trump’s Manhattan criminal falsification of business records case is expected to brief the former president on Tuesday on what he can and cannot say publicly about the case and what evidence his legal team will obtain from prosecutors to prepare for trial.

Trump will not physically attend the hearing at the New York County Courthouse, but will appear remotely via video feed so the judge can communicate with him in open court.

Trump pleaded not guilty last month to 34 counts of falsifying business records in an attempt to cover up unlawful conduct related to his 2016 presidential campaign. The criminal charges stem from District Attorney Alvin Braggs’ investigation into silent money payments, made during the 2016 campaign, to adult film star Stormy Daniels who alleged an affair with Trump, which he denies.

Earlier this month, Judge Juan Merchan signed a protective order, which in part stated that evidence provided by prosecutors to Trump’s defense team could not be shared or published on any media platform. news or social media, including but not limited to Truth Social, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Twitter, Snapchat or YouTube, without prior court approval.

Trump can only view certain evidence designated by prosecutors as restricted material in the presence of his attorneys and cannot independently copy, photograph, transcribe or otherwise possess such evidence pursuant to the order.

In a hearing before the protective order was finalized, Trump’s attorneys and district attorneys’ office prosecutors debated details, including rules governing the amount of material extracted from witnesses’ cellphones, such as than former Trump lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen. , could be seen by Trump.

Prosecutors specifically asked Merchan to advise Trump on the matter of the parameters of the protective order and the conduct it prohibits.

The former president has repeatedly made negative public comments and social media posts about the district attorney, potential trial witnesses and the judge in this case. Prosecutors cited some of Trumps Truth Social’s posts in their request for a protective order.

Trump’s attorneys have opposed the protective order, arguing that it violates Trump’s First Amendment rights as he runs for president again in 2024.

Trump and his legal team can still speak publicly about the case because there is no gag order in effect. The protective order as it stands specifically limits their public discussion and dissemination of case material turned over to the defense during the discovery process.

The parties can also set a trial date at the hearing on Tuesday. Merchan ordered the parties to specify a start date in February or March 2024.

Trump’s attorneys have filed a motion to transfer the criminal case to federal court in Manhattan, arguing that the crimes Trump is accused of committing are related to his duties as president.

The defense’s request to transfer the case to federal court does not interrupt the ongoing state court schedule. A Federal Court hearing on the motion is scheduled for next month.

