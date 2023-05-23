Imran Khan secures bail in eight Pakistani terrorism court cases





Asked about some colleagues leaving the PTI, Khan said: People don’t leave the PTI, they are forced to; they make them leave the party at gunpoint

Imran Khan said that a recent survey revealed that 70% of the Pakistani population were on the side of the PTI and the remaining 30% were on the side of the parties that constitute the ruling coalition. File photo

The beleaguered former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan got huge relief on Tuesday when a counter-terrorism court granted him bail until June 8 in eight cases related to violence at the Islamabad court complex in March .

The cases were filed at different police stations in Islamabad against Khan after police and his supporters clashed during his court appearance on March 18.

Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former cricketer was in court for a hearing in the Toshakhana corruption case.

On Tuesday, Khan, 70, traveled from Lahore to Islamabad to appear before the counter-terrorism court.

After hearing arguments from lawyers, the court granted Khan bail in eight cases until June 8, his party said in a message.

Established in 1974, the Toshakhana is a department under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division and stores valuable gifts given to leaders, MPs and civil servants by heads of other governments and states and foreign dignitaries.

Aunt Bouchra

Khan was disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan in October last year for not sharing sales details.

Meanwhile, a responsible court in Islamabad prevented the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, by granting her provisional bail in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

During the hearing, his lawyer Khawaja Haris informed the court that Bushra Bibi had not received any notification from the NAB.

The court granted the bail application until May 31 and sent a notice to the NAB asking for its response.

It was the former first lady’s first court appearance to attend proceedings in a case filed against her. The deposed Prime Minister is free on bail until May 31 in the same case.

Before leaving Lahore, Khan urged his followers to remain calm even if he was arrested.

If you get violent, they’ll have a chance to crack down again, he said in a brief message. We must always protest peacefully.

Defiant Khan

Khan also told media outside court that his PTI would not fade away despite a vicious nationwide crackdown since the May 9 violence following his arrest that saw thousands of PTI leaders and activists imprisoned.

When asked about some party colleagues quitting the PTI, the media quoted him as saying: People don’t quit the PTI. They are made for. They make them leave the party at gunpoint.

Khan also warned that the ruling PDM coalition’s dwindling vote bank would lead to its political destruction.

(With contributions from the agency)

