Politics
Andrea Jenkyns: I want the police to drag protesters like in the 80s
Andrea Jenkyns, an arch-Brexiteer who briefly served as a minister in Boris Johnson’s zombie government, denounced the woke police during a TalkTV chat.
Host Mike Graham handed the MP for Morley and Outwood a sweet question, saying: This is getting a little ridiculous, this Just Stop Oil business isn’t it. I mean, it’s time for them to pack up and go home, isn’t it.
READ MORE:Fury as Keir Starmer says Margaret Thatcher was ‘right’
On Tuesday morning, 45 Just Stop Oil activists blocked the roads on Blackfriars, London and Tower Bridge by walking slowly down the road. Police now have the power under the Public Order Act to force protesters off the road and onto the pavement.
Jenkyns claimed the officers weren’t going far enough and needed to be stronger.
This woke police are just ridiculous. I call them the Rainbow Police Squad, she said. Yes, Talk TV host Graham agreed to that.
I call them the Rainbow Police Squad. We really need to protect the British public, not these crazed protesters. I would go back to the 80s where you would drag them off the streets.
Conservative MP Andrea Jenkyns takes on the woke police of the Just Stop Oil protests.@iromg pic.twitter.com/dcJztZl01b
TalkTV (@TalkTV) May 23, 2023
Jenkyns continued: I mean, we really have to protect the British public, not these crazy protesters. I would go back to the 80s where you were dragging them off the streets to be honest.
Graham agreed again, saying they were doing it in other countries and saying the UK was the most forgiving country in the world.
Jenkyns continued: I mean the fact that they can also stop traffic. The ripple effect, the economy, we saw a lady a few weeks ago get very frustrated at not being able to take her child to school. It has to stop.
The police need to get there, arrest people, drag them off the streets and get this town moving again.
Graham then complained that Just Stop Oil protesters were not treated the same as anti-monarchist protesters at King Charles’ coronation.
Not exactly. Completely agree, Mike. They definitely need to get stronger, Jenkyns replied.
The Tory MP is the deputy chairman of the European Research Group, the influential group of Tory backbenchers seen as instrumental in controlling the UK government’s Brexit policy.
She made a name for herself after raising her middle finger to the crowd outside Downing Street as she arrived to watch Boris Johnson resign.
Andrea Jenkins, member of the British Parliament, gave the middle finger to the demonstrators.
Now she has been appointed Minister of Education. pic.twitter.com/09Q1toFBzY
Libertariananitionalist (@RiceEat17712218) July 10, 2022
Jenkyns would then be appointed to his zombie government, serving as minister for the summer before Liz Truss took over as prime minister.
Graham, the host of TalkTV, is known for saying that you’re growing concrete. He made the wrong claim trying to get one about a carpenter campaigning for Insulate Britain.
Activist, Cameron Ford, told Graham that working with wood is sustainable because you can grow trees, but you can’t grow concrete.
The TalkTV host insisted you could get concrete before ending the interview after less than a minute.
You can’t grow concrete. pic.twitter.com/89INXlHuR2
Upset Fish (@StormySturgeon) January 28, 2023
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thenational.scot/news/23541584.andrea-jenkins-want-police-drag-protesters-off-like-80s/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Full text of Xi Jinping’s letter to experts and veteran artists of the National Art Museum of China – Xinhua
- ‘Bigger than Springsteen’: Narendra Modi’s extraordinary welcome to Australia
- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan backed by far-right challenger ahead of second round
- Andrea Jenkyns: I want the police to drag protesters like in the 80s
- Iranian leader visits Indonesia to deepen economic ties amid global geopolitical challenges
- US bombs unlikely to reach underground Iranian nuclear site: Report | Nuclear Power News
- Ram Charan answers a question about his Hollywood debut. Here is what he said
- Former football player Jaden Hullaby of Texas, New Mexico dies
- The Men’s Summer Capsule Wardrobe Guide for 2023 | British GQ
- Google Killer Killing: Neeva and the Limits of Privacy as a Philosophy
- Columnist who successfully sued Trump for defamation is suing him again over CNN remarks
- Veteran actor Sarath Babu is no more