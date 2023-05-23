Andrea Jenkyns: I want the police to drag protesters like in the 80s

Andrea Jenkyns, an arch-Brexiteer who briefly served as a minister in Boris Johnson’s zombie government, denounced the woke police during a TalkTV chat.

Host Mike Graham handed the MP for Morley and Outwood a sweet question, saying: This is getting a little ridiculous, this Just Stop Oil business isn’t it. I mean, it’s time for them to pack up and go home, isn’t it.

On Tuesday morning, 45 Just Stop Oil activists blocked the roads on Blackfriars, London and Tower Bridge by walking slowly down the road. Police now have the power under the Public Order Act to force protesters off the road and onto the pavement.

Jenkyns claimed the officers weren’t going far enough and needed to be stronger.

This woke police are just ridiculous. I call them the Rainbow Police Squad, she said. Yes, Talk TV host Graham agreed to that.

Jenkyns continued: I mean, we really have to protect the British public, not these crazy protesters. I would go back to the 80s where you were dragging them off the streets to be honest.

Graham agreed again, saying they were doing it in other countries and saying the UK was the most forgiving country in the world.

Jenkyns continued: I mean the fact that they can also stop traffic. The ripple effect, the economy, we saw a lady a few weeks ago get very frustrated at not being able to take her child to school. It has to stop.

The police need to get there, arrest people, drag them off the streets and get this town moving again.

Graham then complained that Just Stop Oil protesters were not treated the same as anti-monarchist protesters at King Charles’ coronation.

Not exactly. Completely agree, Mike. They definitely need to get stronger, Jenkyns replied.

The Tory MP is the deputy chairman of the European Research Group, the influential group of Tory backbenchers seen as instrumental in controlling the UK government’s Brexit policy.

She made a name for herself after raising her middle finger to the crowd outside Downing Street as she arrived to watch Boris Johnson resign.

Andrea Jenkins, member of the British Parliament, gave the middle finger to the demonstrators. Now she has been appointed Minister of Education. pic.twitter.com/09Q1toFBzY Libertariananitionalist (@RiceEat17712218) July 10, 2022

Jenkyns would then be appointed to his zombie government, serving as minister for the summer before Liz Truss took over as prime minister.

Graham, the host of TalkTV, is known for saying that you’re growing concrete. He made the wrong claim trying to get one about a carpenter campaigning for Insulate Britain.

Activist, Cameron Ford, told Graham that working with wood is sustainable because you can grow trees, but you can’t grow concrete.

The TalkTV host insisted you could get concrete before ending the interview after less than a minute.