Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan backed by far-right challenger ahead of second round





1/2 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he has no intention of negotiating with his challenger Sinan Ogan over a potential role in his administration if he is re-elected. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License picture May 23 (UPI) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan heads into Sunday’s second round of voting with a key endorsement from the candidate who finished third in last week’s election. Sinan Ogan, a far-right nationalist who won 5.2% of the popular vote, announced Monday that he will back his former political rival, which could give Erdogan an edge over his main challenger, opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, in the final round of voting. Neither candidate secured a simple majority of votes in the May 14 election to claim victory, with Erdogan securing 49.5% amid anger over rising costs and the government’s slow response to a series of devastating earthquakes that shook the country in February. The results surprised election experts, as Erdogan received 2.5 million additional voices than his liberal rival, leaving Kilicdaroglu with a major hurdle to overcome to win office. Riding the wave of discontent, Kilicdaroglu – the anti-migrant leader of the Republican People’s Party, as well as the six-party opposition National Alliance candidate – won 44.9% of the vote, a strong showing that left presage an end of the race to the finish line. “We are absolutely going to win this election in the second round,” Kilicdaroglu said in a televised speech on polling day. “Everyone will see that.” The recipient will serve a five-year term. Offering his endorsement, Ogan underlined that he was seeking to become vice president or another high-level position in Erdogan’s administration. “We’ll talk about our demands with the parties we’re sitting at the table with. Obviously, we’re not going to be partners for free. We’ll have demands, like ministries,” he said. Ogan spoke with Erdogan on Friday, but neither candidate revealed details of the discussion. Erdogan later acknowledged Ogan’s impact for the far right, but said he had no intention of haggling with his former opponent over what his role might be. “I am not a person who likes to negotiate in this way,” Erdogan said. told CNN. “It will be the people who will make the kings.” Political pundits said Ogan’s surprise emergence in the election was likely due to an uptick in protest votes against leading candidates, but those voters could stay home and snub the runoff, while many members of Ogan’s base remain divided on whether to give him full support. Kilicdaroglu, meanwhile, pledged to reverse Erdogan’s policies and erase his legacy despite a 20-year political career and growing influence on the world stage. But Kilicdaroglu accused Erdogan of pushing the country towards authoritarianism while failing the economy as high inflation continued to wreak havoc.

