Steering the G20 and ASEAN the bebas aktif way

Authors: Leonard C Sebastian and James Guild, RSIS

Indonesia’s hosting of the G20 summit in 2022 was widely seen as a success, with Indonesia taking on the role of international mediator between its global rivals. By establishing itself as a non-aligned entity not tied to any particular ideological or geopolitical bloc, Indonesia has been able to credibly broker dialogue between opposing parties. This success raises the question of whether a similar outcome should be expected with Indonesia’s ASEAN Chairmanship in 2023.

Although the situation in Myanmar is an important issue, it is unlikely to dominate the agenda. The agenda will likely focus on economic issues, regional consolidation and how best to use ASEAN to achieve certain strategic goals. Self-interest is likely to be the defining feature of Indonesia’s ASEAN chairmanship. This reflects the adaptability of independent and active Indonesians (free asset) foreign policy philosophy.

Free assetas articulated by Indonesian First Vice President and founding figure, Mohammad Hatta, pursues two goals.

First: promote social justice and generate economic prosperity to preserve sovereignty. Prosperous countries have more resources and autonomy and can pursue a free and active foreign policy based on strategic interests.

Second: maintain peace through active internationalism and avoid foreign influence. Hatta envisioned a foreign policy based on a careful assessment of reality and an aversion to aligning with any geopolitical bloc that might dilute Indonesia’s sovereignty. Indonesia should act in a way that maximizes its national interest. A solid understanding of these interests is essential to analyze this concept.

Indonesia’s national interest is economic development. During the era of former President Suhartos, Indonesia’s international engagement was based on the need to create an enabling environment for economic development through ASEAN. Strong national resilience can only be achieved through successful economic development. National resilience as defined in economic terms remains the foundation of President Joko Jokowi Widodos’ foreign policy.

This strategy was evident in Indonesia’s handling of the G20 summit. After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, international pressure was exerted by Western countries to isolate Russia. Jokowi engaged with both parties, including traveling to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin in June 2022, helping to set the tone for the summit later in the year.

It was an unusually active role in international politics for Indonesia, but it was very much in the country’s economic interest to play the role of mediator. The United States, Russia and China are all important trading and investment partners for Indonesia. Economic interests, rather than aspirations to become a global power broker, drove the audacity of international diplomacy to the fore.

This foreign policy strategy has implications for ASEAN. Indonesia will engage with ASEAN differently than it did with the G20, because a different set of interests are at stake. There is also a domestic political dimension brought by President Jokowi. This dimension focuses on national resilience and the Hattas goal of achieving sovereignty and peace through prosperity and growth.

The Myanmar crisis will feature but not dominate the agenda because it is intractable and Jokowi is unlikely to waste political capital on an issue that does not benefit his national agenda.

The Indonesian Chairmanship of ASEAN in 2023 is themed: ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth. This aims to promote ASEAN’s economic potential to global trade and investment partners. Jokowi will promote ASEAN initiatives on health architecture, energy and food security, financial stability, digitalization of the regional economy and promotion of tourism.

Indonesia will put more emphasis on quiet diplomacy rather than the bold moves seen during his presidency of the G20. We can also expect efforts to address issues that directly affect Indonesian citizens, such as human trafficking.

The second set of interests concerns the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. They remain the main player in the ASEAN process in Indonesia and will seek to forge a coherent vision for the future of the group and strengthen ASEAN institutions. A key action in this context is to put in place procedures to ensure that regional integration is not hampered when a Member State is paralyzed by a national emergency.

Bringing Timor-Leste into the ASEAN fold, working towards finalizing the signing of the South China Sea Code of Conduct, signing the protocol to the Southeast Asia Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone Treaty and promoting an ASEAN perspective to settle maritime disputes will help polish Indonesias credentials as a serious engine of Southeast Asian regionalism.

Indonesia’s ASEAN Chairmanship will showcase the region as an attractive hub for investment and trade. But he also recognizes the limitations of the groups and that ASEAN is not the best vehicle for solving all of the regions’ problems. When Indonesia hosted the G20 summit, engaging in very public international diplomacy aimed at brokering peace and dialogue between rival great powers served its national interest. The main motivation was to prevent the disruption of existing trade and investment agreements between Indonesia and these major powers.

Indonesia’s strategic calculus for ASEAN is different. He calls for a calmer type of diplomacy that seeks realistic and achievable solutions to a regional crisis while focusing on economic growth and national resilience. This reflects a pragmatism based on national interests and highlights the adaptability of Indonesian foreign policy, which can be adjusted to adapt to changing circumstances.

It’s the active free path.

Leonard C Sebastian is Senior Researcher and Indonesia Program Coordinator at S Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS), Nanyang Technological University, Singapore.

James Guild is Adjunct Fellow at RSIS, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore.