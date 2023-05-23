NAB seeks records of Imran Khan in $190m settlement case





PTI Chairman Imran Khan arrives at the ATC of Islamabad Court Complex on May 23, 2023. Twitter/@PTIOfficial

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday requested different documents from Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan regarding the 190 million settlement case, Geo News reported citing sources.

The development came after Khan appeared at the NAB office in Rawalpindi for questioning by the Combined Anti-Corruption Corps Investigation Team.

Khan told the team that the files on the settlement case are with the cabinet division and that he does not have access to the UK National Crime Agency file, while Al’s file -Qadir Trust is already with NAB.

The team asked the head of the PTI to submit a record of all donors to the university as well as donations he himself made.

The NAB team, the sources said, also searched for a record of the university affiliation with Punjab higher education and the trust deed between the trust and the company of all defendants.

Sources told Geo News that the anti-corruption body questioned Khan about a record of correspondence with the National Crime Agency in the UK. NAB also searched for freeze records of Khan’s orders relating to the 190 million.

However, Khan was stuck in the NAB premises for several hours as his car broke down and needed to be repaired. He finally left for Lahore as evening broke in Babar Awan’s car.

“No personal benefit from Al-Qadir Trust”

In his written response to the NAB, Khan said the 190 million received from the NCA was present in the Supreme Court account. “No personal benefit of any kind was derived from this amount.

“The allegations of corruption by the NAB are fabricated, baseless and malicious,” the former prime minister said. He also denied that he or his wife benefited financially as administrators of Al-Qadir.

The federal cabinet made a unanimous decision on the amount in accordance with the law, Khan said.

The PTI chairman further informed the anti-corruption watchdog that a copy of his investigation report had been lost during his arrest at the Islamabad High Court earlier this month and requested that a another copy be sent to his residence in Zaman Park.

He also denied NAB’s statement that he failed to provide the required documents, saying they were given to the body after the summons was received.

“The response and my availability and willingness to participate in the investigation of the matter on 23.05.2023 are without prejudice to my clear and unambiguous position that the NAB has no jurisdiction to initiate an investigation or inquiry on this matter,” the response concluded.

Earlier at the Islamabad court complex, the PTI leader said his party members were not leaving voluntarily but were being forced to leave.

Khan’s comment was in response to a question regarding reports that PTI leaders Musarrat Cheema and Jamshed Cheema were jumping ship.

The PTI leader also lamented the arrest of female party members during his conversation with journalists while present inside the ATC at the Islamabad court complex.

The couple, who remain entangled in several court cases, then reached NAB’s Rawalpindi office.

Bail granted to Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi in separate cases

Earlier in the day, Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi secured bail in separate cases after appearing in the Anti-Terrorism (ATC) and Accountability Courts of Islamabad Judicial Complex.

Khan has been released on bail in eight terrorism cases through June 8 by the ATC, while his wife’s bail plea has been approved through May 31 by a responsible court.

Bushra Bibi’s bail petition was approved on bail worth Rs. 500,000 as part of a Rs. 190 million settlement.

Judge Muhammad Bashir granted the bail and took the former first lady’s signatures on the bonds. The court also informed the investigator regarding the bond.

The PTI Chairman and his wife Bushra Bibi had arrived at the court complex earlier in the day from Lahore to appear before the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) and the Court of Auditors respectively.

The anti-corruption watchdog has called on the cricketer-turned-politician to appear in an investigation linked to a major $190million settlement case.

Responding to the summons, the head of PTI confirmed that he will be available in Islamabad on May 23.

On May 18, the head of the PTI failed to report to the NAB Rawalpindi office, citing his presence in Lahore and the ongoing pursuit of bail in several cases as reasons for his absence. In a comprehensive five-page written response, Khan explained his limited availability, expressing his inability to join the investigation at this time.

Khan’s arrest in the same case sparked widespread unrest on May 9, leading to violent protests across the country. The chaos and violence left at least eight dead and many injured. The authorities reacted quickly, apprehending thousands of PTI workers in a bid to restore order.

The chaos was not confined to the streets alone, as civilian and military installations also faced attacks. Notably, the Headquarters (GHQ) and Corps Commander’s House (Jinnah House) in Lahore bore the brunt of the violence following Khan’s arrest.

However, the Supreme Court ordered his release on May 11 and ordered him to appear before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) the following day.

The military and government have pledged to hold those responsible for attacks on military installations accountable under the Pakistan Army Act, Official Secrets Act and other laws.

The case

The PTI chairman is facing billions of rupees bribery charges in the case involving a real estate tycoon.

Khan, along with his wife Bushra Bibi and other PTI leaders, are facing an NAB investigation into a settlement between the PTI government and the property tycoon which allegedly caused a £190million loss to the Plublic treasure.

According to the charges, Khan and other defendants adjusted Rs50 billion to £190 million at the time sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the Pakistani government as part of the deal with the property tycoon.

They are also accused of obtaining undue benefits in the form of more than 458 land canals in Mouza Bakrala, Sohawa to establish Al Qadir University.

Under the PTI government, the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) seized assets worth £190 million from the property mogul in Britain.

The agency said the assets would be transferred to the government of Pakistan and that the settlement with the Pakistani property tycoon was a civil matter and did not represent a guilty verdict.

Subsequently, then-Prime Minister Khan obtained approval of the deal with the UK crime agency from his cabinet on December 3, 2019, without disclosing details of the confidential deal.

It was decided that the money would be submitted to the Supreme Court on behalf of the tycoon.

Subsequently, the Al-Qadir Trust was established in Islamabad a few weeks after the PTI-led government approved the deal with the real estate tycoon.

PTI leaders Zulfi Bukhari, Babar Awan, Bushra Bibi and her close friend Farah Khan were appointed members of the trust.

Two to three months after the cabinets’ approval, the real estate mogul transferred 458 canals of land to Bukhari, a close associate of the head of the PTI, which he then transferred to the trust.

Later, Bukhari and Awan stepped down as administrators. This trust is now registered in the name of Khan, Bushra Bibi and Farah.

NAB officials were previously investigating alleged abuse of power in the process of recovering dirty money received from the UK crime agency.

Following the emergence of “irrefutable evidence” in the case, the inquiry was turned into an investigation.

According to NAB officials, Khan and his wife obtained land worth billions of rupees from the property tycoon, to build an educational institute, in exchange for striking a deal to give cover. legal to property tycoons black money received from UK crime agency.

