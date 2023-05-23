PM Modi greeted with Vedic chanting at Sydney Stadium





Prime Minister Narendra Modi was greeted at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney’s Olympic Park with Vedic chanting and other traditional types of welcome as he arrived with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese for his address the Indian diaspora at a community event in the Australian city. After a traditional welcome, PM Modi and Albanese greeted each other with a warm hug and entered Sydney’s biggest stadium to resounding cheers. It was also welcomed into Indian traditions. Priests were present at the event and sang prayers. A cultural program was held at the Qudos Bank Arena. Various cultural performances were performed by various artists, Bharatnatyam, Garba and other dance forms were performed during the event. Modi is visiting Australia for the first time in nine years. He last visited the country in 2014. One attendee, Shashi Prabha, said: “We are all delighted to have PM Modi coming. That’s the most important thing for us right now.” Earlier, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported that a Qantas-chartered flight rebranded as ‘Modi Airways’ was in Melbourne to bring fans to Sydney and that buses “Modi Express” were chartered from Queensland. The plane full of Indians from across Australia arrived in Sydney this morning for the Diaspora event According to ABC, Prime Minister Modi will address a gathering expected to attract up to 20,000 people who hope to see or listen to it. . Prime Minister Modi arrived in Sydney on Monday as part of the third and final leg of his three-country tour after concluding his visit to Papua New Guinea. Prime Minister Modi was received by Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell and other officials upon his arrival in Sydney. Earlier in the day, he met with various Sydney-based CEOs and highlighted the “transformative reforms and initiatives” taken by his government and India’s credentials as one of the preferred major economies for foreign investment in the world. world. He also met with some prominent people in the country, including artists and people working in science, artificial intelligence, art and music. India and Australia have also forged a strategic and security partnership. Prime Minister Modi’s visit will further boost bilateral security relations, an MEA official said.

