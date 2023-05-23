E. Jean Carroll considers updated complaint after Trump on CNN





Donald Trump’s comments about writer E. Jean Carroll during a post-verdict interview on CNN could lead to even more legal problems for the former president.

Carroll was awarded $5 million by a Manhattan civil jury on May 9, saying Trump more than likely sexually abused and defamed her when he denied the allegations and said she didn’t. was “not my type”.

The day after the verdict, Trump appeared on the News Network in a town hall interview and repeated many of the comments that led him to be sued for defamation in the first place, in addition to calling Carroll a “work crazy” and to claim sexual abuse. the allegations were a “made up story”.

The “Ask E. Jean” columnist’s legal team quoted that passage extensively in an amended proposed lawsuit Monday.

“During the exchange, Trump falsely stated that he had not sexually abused Carroll, that he had no idea who Carroll was, and that Carroll’s now-proven accusation was a ‘false’ and “made up story” created by a “crazy job,” the proposed amended complaint notes. “Trump also insulted Carrolls’ character and downplayed his sexual abuse by asking what kind of woman someone meets,” then “within minutes” plays “handkerchief in a dressing room.”

Some 3.3 million viewers watched Trump’s post-verdict sweeps, with an audience made up mostly of the former president’s supporters laughing and cheering with the mockery.

In light of Trump’s comments, Carroll’s attorneys sent a letter to Senior U.S. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, revealing the intention to add these new comments as part of the remaining defamation lawsuit against Trump.

Carroll’s legal team argues that Trump’s continued beatings on her should leave him on the hook for even more damage.

“Trump’s defamatory statements after the verdict show the depth of his malice toward Carroll because it is difficult to imagine defamatory conduct that could be more motivated by hatred, ill will, or spite,” the complaint reads. “This conduct warrants a very significant punitive damages award in favor of Carrolls both to punish Trump, to deter him from engaging in further libel, and to deter others from doing the same.”

In 2019, Carroll first aired her allegations against Trump in an excerpt from her book “What Do We Need Men For,” a passage of which was published in New York Magazine. She sued shortly after Trump denied the sexual abuse allegations to reporters, alleging defamation. Carroll then filed a separate lawsuit after New York enacted the Adult Survivors Act, allowing her to directly address her sexual abuse allegations. The original libel trial was known as Carroll I, and the one that ended with the historic verdict was Carroll II.

In Carroll I, still outstanding, Trump asserted that he was immune from this lawsuit as then-sitting president, and the Justice Department decided to intervene on his behalf. A protracted legal battle ensued, and that lawsuit remains active after the Washington, DC Court of Appeals declined to resolve Trump’s immunity request.

To finally settle the matter, an investigator, either Judge Kaplan or a jury, must decide whether Trump was acting within the scope of his duties as president when he ridiculed Carroll in front of reporters. Other than that issue, according to Carroll’s legal team, the other issues were settled once a jury ruled against Trump after less than three hours of deliberation.

“As a result, the exclusive effect of the Carroll II jury verdict leaves nothing to be resolved with respect to the merits of the Carroll I defamation claim, beyond the amount of Carroll’s damages,” the statement said. Carroll’s lead attorney, Roberta Kaplan.

Besides describing Trump’s post-verdict antics, Carroll’s legal team says the proposed amended complaint “does not add any new claims or in any way change the nature of Carroll’s pending defamation claim.”

