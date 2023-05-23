



</p> <p>Xi Jinping responded to the old experts and old artists of the National Art Museum of China, highlighting the high-quality collection, the high-level use of high-quality services, and the efforts to build a national art palace and even world-class-Xinhuanet</p> <p>

news.cn/2021detail/css/detail-sanwu.css”/> Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, May 23. Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, state chairman and chairman of the Central Military Commission, responded to former experts and artists at the National Museum of Art of China on May 21. Warm congratulations and sincere greetings to the comrades. In his response letter, Xi Jinping said that the National Art Museum of China has witnessed the vigorous development of new China’s art industry and has achieved positive results in terms of collections, exhibitions and exhibitions. exhibitions, public education and exchanges with foreign countries. Xi Jinping pointed out that on this new journey, it is hoped that the National Art Museum of China will adhere to the good political direction, adhere to the concept of people first, practice the core values ​​of socialism, work hard on collections high-quality, high-level use and high-quality services, and strive to create a new era of national and even world-class art halls where the masses enjoy works of art and improve literacy cultural, contributing more to the prosperity and development of Chinese fine arts, promoting cultural self-confidence and self-improvement, and creating new glories of socialist culture. The National Art Museum of China is a national-level art museum established after the founding of New China. It was completed and opened on May 23, 1963. Since its establishment 60 years ago, it has held more than 5,500 influential art exhibitions and collected more than 130,000 Chinese and foreign works of art. Recently, 13 former experts and artists from the National Art Museum of China wrote a letter to General Secretary Xi Jinping, reporting on the construction and development of the National Art Museum of China, and expressing their determination to contribute to the development quality of the art museum in the new era. [error correction]

