Iranian leader visits Indonesia to deepen economic ties amid global geopolitical challenges





BOGOR, Indonesia (AP) Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday met his Indonesian counterpart, Joko Widodo, during a visit aimed at strengthening economic ties between the two Muslim-majority nations amid heightened global geopolitical tensions. Widodo hosted Raisi at the colonial-style presidential palace in Bogor, just outside the capital, Jakarta. Raisi is visiting at the invitation of Widodos as Indonesia aims to accelerate its post-pandemic economic recovery by increasing exports. The two-day visit is expected to deepen Iran’s ties with Indonesia after the two nations concluded talks on a preferential trade deal this month. The two leaders witnessed the signing of this pact and 10 other agreements on Tuesday. In a joint press conference after meeting Raisi, Widodo said he discussed expanding export opportunities in the Middle East and Iran and opportunities for Iranian companies to invest in the development of The new capital of Indonesia on the island of Borneo. Raisi said the countries hoped to increase the value of their bilateral trade to $20 billion. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, left, and Indonesian President Joko Widodo, right, greet reporters as they meet at the presidential palace in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Achmad Ibrahim Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, center, accompanied by Indonesian President Joko Widodo, left, inspects an honor guard upon arriving at the presidential palace in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Achmad Ibrahim Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, left, and Indonesian President Joko Widodo greet reporters as they meet at the presidential palace in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Achmad Ibrahim PreviousFollowing Bilateral trade grew more than 23 percent last year to $257.2 million, according to Indonesia’s Ministry of Commerce. Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s largest economy, is seeking new markets for its exports to lessen its dependence on traditional trading partners, many of whom have been hit by the weakening economy world and geopolitical risks. Iran is a non-traditional trading partner for Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country. Raisi said his country has achieved remarkable development in its economy, science and technology despite decades of US government sanctions. The many documents we signed today show the willingness of the two countries to develop relations in all situations despite threats and sanctions from enemies, Raisi said. We believe that sanctions and threats cannot stop us in any way,” Raisi said. Cooperation and communication with neighboring countries, Muslim nations and countries that are aligned with us is our priority. The two leaders said they also discussed heightened geopolitical tensions in many parts of the world and agreed to continue their support for Palestinians and the education of women and children. humanitarian aid in Afghanistan. In February, Raisi met with Chinese President Xi Jinping to seek further cooperation after a September meeting in Uzbekistan when Xi stressed China’s support for Iran. China and Iran have sought to project themselves alongside Russia as a counterweight to American power. washington has accused Iran of selling hundreds of attack drones to Russia for its war in Ukraine and sanctioned the leaders of an Iranian drone manufacturer. While in Indonesia, Raisi is due to meet with House Speaker Puan Maharani, religious figures and businessmen. He will also visit the Jakartas Istiqlal Grand Mosque, the largest in Southeast Asia, and give lectures at an Islamic university. Widodos’ last trip to Iran was in 2016, while Iran’s last official state visit was in 2015, when then-President Hassan Rohani attended the 50th commemoration of the Asia-Pacific Conference. Africa in the city of Bandung. ___ Karmini reported from Jakarta, Indonesia. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

