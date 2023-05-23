Politics
Who wants to be mayor of London? All the runners and runners trying to beat Sadiq
The next election for the mayor of london will take place on Thursday, May 2, 2024.
It’s a powerful position to hold, overseeing Britain’s largest police force and a total budget of 19.2 billion.
London is seen as a Labor city and the Tories face a difficult national image after last year’s political collapse and a beating in local elections.
But a number of factors are at play in the capital, and the Tory candidates are hoping to capitalize on criticism of the incumbent’s green policies.
Sadiq Khans Ultra Low Emission Zone [Ulez] is to be extended to cover the whole of the capital from August 29, stretching to the borders of Buckinghamshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Kent and Surrey.
Thousands more people whose cars fail to meet pollution limits will face a £12.50 daily charge or £180 fine. Critics argue the measure hits struggling households, isolates people elderly and hits the economy.
Another dynamic to keep in mind is that of so-called donut capitals where the outer boroughs are traditionally conservative while the inner boroughs are staunchly Labour.
Focusing on this helped Boris Johnson secure the keys to London’s City Hall, but the capital’s political landscape is changing, with outer areas turning to Labour.
Khan has already served two terms and if he wins a third it will be a first for the capital.
His predecessors, Ken Livingstone and Johnson, both served two terms.
While the election usually comes down to a two-horse race between Labor and the Conservatives, smaller parties are also fielding challengers who will put pressure on both sides.
Sadiq Khan – Work
Sadiq Khan is seeking an unprecedented third term. The former Labor MP was first elected in May 2016 following a heated race against former Tory MP Zac Goldsmith.
While at City Hall, the stalwart Remainer took on everyone from Donald Trump to former Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick.
He has also guided the capital through the pandemic as Londoners have been hit particularly hard, often pushing the government to act faster.
The mayor recently celebrated after hitting his target of having work started on 20,000 new social housing units across the capital – although critics accused him of marking his own homework.
While a popular green policy with some, expect the Tories to shoot for Ulez, which has proven hugely controversial with those who depend on their cars.
Four London Conservative Councils and Surrey Council are pursuing legal action in an instant to stop its expansion.
But will that be enough to topple the mayor who won 55.2% of the popular vote in 2021. The vote was a runoff with Tory Khans rival Shaun Bailey after neither had succeeded in obtaining a majority in the first ballot.
Paul Scully – Curator
Paul Scully is a well-known figure in Westminster, elected Tory MP for a south London constituency in 2015.
He quickly rose through the ranks and is currently Minister for London as well as Minister for Technology.
The MP for Sutton and Cheam has promised to turn off Ulez extension cameras on the first day he takes office.
He also called for the abolition of tourist tax – a 20% sales tax imposed on all non-UK visitors.
Nick Rogers, a Conservative in the London Assembly, dropped out of the race to be chosen as the candidate and rowed behind Scully.
Zo Garbett-Green
Zo Garbett is the Green Party’s nominee, currently a councilor in hipster haven Dalston, east London.
She is the leader of the green group in Hackney and came second in the 2022 borough mayoral race.
She works in a non-clinical role within the NHS to help reduce health inequalities and says she is not afraid to stand up for people when I see an injustice.
Garbett campaigned against the use of stop and search powers and joined strikers on the picket line. The councilor promised to listen to Londoners and deliver the changes the people of the capital want.
Andrew Boff – Curator
Libertarian Andrew Boff is no stranger to the London mayoral race, having tried to stand in every election except 2012, when Johnson stood for his second term.
He is currently Deputy Speaker of the London Assembly and former leader of Hillingdon Council.
Boff is a well-known figure in the Assembly, first elected in 2008 as a London-wide member.
He holds a number of liberal views unlike many of his conservative colleagues, including the legalization of cannabis, the decriminalization of street prostitution, and the self-identification of trans people.
Duwayne Brooks – Curator
Duwayne Brooks is a former Liberal Democrat councilor from Lewisham, south-east London, and has declared his intention to stand as the Conservative candidate for mayor.
Brooks was with Stephen Lawrence on April 22, 1993, waiting for a bus when they were attacked by racist thugs.
Stephen was stabbed several times, bleeding to death before emergency services arrived. Brooks was initially treated as a suspect.
He wants to see reading groups for schoolchildren, a debating competition in all schools, mandatory first aid training, social media communications and plans to address crime, racism and education issues.
He also wants to make sweeping changes to the Metropolitan Police Service, telling the Guardian: Trust in the Met has never been lower.
Susan Hall – Curator
Susan Hall is another London Assembly great, a member since 2017 and, until recently, a Conservative leader of the Assembly.
She is a councilor in Harrow, Greater London, where she was previously head of council.
In her pitch for City Hall, the councilwoman asks the Met to have a dedicated burglary unit to help her get away from the woke nonsense.
She argues that officers need to get back to basics and take a common sense approach to policing.
Samuel Kasumu – Curator
Samuel Kasumu is a Conservative councilor for Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council in the suburban belt near London.
He previously served as a special adviser to Johnson when he was prime minister.
In his resignation letter, he warned that the progress made by the Conservative Party under David Cameron in 2015 with black and Asian communities had been reversed.
He won the backing of Energy Secretary Grant Shapps, Northern Ireland Minister Steve Baker and former Home Secretary Priti Patel.
Kasumu, who grew up in Barnet, north London, has promised to allow boroughs affected by Ulez expansion to have a vote on whether to stay in the area.
Alex Challoner – Curator
Businessman Alex Challoner has worked in the housing industry for over 20 years.
He threw his hat in the ring to become the next Conservative candidate for mayor with a plan to solve the housing crisis in the capital by building 50,000 new affordable homes.
The Challoners team say he already has the backing of several Tory MPs, including former cabinet minister Robert Buckland and Jackie Doyle Price.
He wants developers to offer a 15% infrastructure levy on developments upfront, to help build five new communities in consultation with capital city councils – each with at least 10,000 homes.
Daniel Korski – Curator
Daniel Korski also said he wants to be the next Conservative candidate for mayor. He is a tech entrepreneur and served as Deputy Chief Policy Officer to David Cameron when he was Prime Minister.
He is also a former war correspondent in Libya and has spent time in Bosnia, Afghanistan and Iraq, most recently in Kyiv.
Korski has vowed to drop the Ulez expansion and said it’s time an outsider had the chance to defeat Khan next May.
The sun reported that some red lights could be extinguished in the capital between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. if Korski was named mayor.
Instead, flashing amber lights run by sensors would keep traffic flowing.
Howard Cox – Reform UK
Howard Cox founded FairFuel UK – a campaign group against increases in fuel taxes.
He was selected to stand for Reform UK, which was previously the Brexit Party and formed by former Ukip leader Nigel Farage.
Cox went further than most candidates and promised to do away with Ulez altogether – not just expanding Khans.
He also promised to abolish low-traffic neighborhoods [LTNs] throughout the capital, while reducing crime and increasing the number of housing units built.
Potential rumors
Former Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn is being encouraged by his allies to run for mayor of London, as HuffPost UK exclusively reveals.
He could stand as an independent against Khan after he was barred from standing as a Labor MP in his constituency of Islington North.
It is certainly possible for an independent candidate to become mayor after Livingstone won the election in 2000 after failing to secure the Labor candidate’s vote.
Other names mentioned include former Tory ministers Kit Malthouse and Justine Greening, as well as TV lawyer Rob Rinder and The Apprentice star Baroness Brady.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/entry/who-wants-to-be-mayor-of-london-all-the-runners-and-riders-who-want-to-beat-sadiq-khan_uk_6465f03ce4b056fd46d7b059
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Turkish nationalist candidate’s support for Erdogan jeopardizes opposition
- Who wants to be mayor of London? All the runners and runners trying to beat Sadiq
- Iranian leader visits Indonesia to deepen economic ties amid global geopolitical challenges
- How the Hollywood Writers’ Strikes Are Affecting Virginia
- Cricket World Cup 2023: ICC announce qualifiers to take place in Zimbabwe
- Wall Street futures slow after US debt talks fail to break deadlock
- Where Silicon Valley Banks Fail, Public Tech Banks Could Succeed
- International News | Thame and Wright have been included in the 29-man England U20 squad
- Sanjay investigates “The CBD Craze” Pt. 1
- Russia vows to transfer captured Ukrainian city of Bakhmut by June – BBC News
- Papua New Guinea: 5.0-magnitude earthquake occurs in the Bismarck Sea at approximately 23:00 on May 23
- Pakistan’s anti-corruption body grills Imran Khan for more than 2 hours