Who wants to be mayor of London? All the runners and runners trying to beat Sadiq

The next election for the mayor of london will take place on Thursday, May 2, 2024.

It’s a powerful position to hold, overseeing Britain’s largest police force and a total budget of 19.2 billion.

London is seen as a Labor city and the Tories face a difficult national image after last year’s political collapse and a beating in local elections.

But a number of factors are at play in the capital, and the Tory candidates are hoping to capitalize on criticism of the incumbent’s green policies.

Sadiq Khans Ultra Low Emission Zone [Ulez] is to be extended to cover the whole of the capital from August 29, stretching to the borders of Buckinghamshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Kent and Surrey.

Thousands more people whose cars fail to meet pollution limits will face a £12.50 daily charge or £180 fine. Critics argue the measure hits struggling households, isolates people elderly and hits the economy.

Another dynamic to keep in mind is that of so-called donut capitals where the outer boroughs are traditionally conservative while the inner boroughs are staunchly Labour.

Focusing on this helped Boris Johnson secure the keys to London’s City Hall, but the capital’s political landscape is changing, with outer areas turning to Labour.

Khan has already served two terms and if he wins a third it will be a first for the capital.

His predecessors, Ken Livingstone and Johnson, both served two terms.

While the election usually comes down to a two-horse race between Labor and the Conservatives, smaller parties are also fielding challengers who will put pressure on both sides.

Sadiq Khan – Work

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

Sadiq Khan is seeking an unprecedented third term. The former Labor MP was first elected in May 2016 following a heated race against former Tory MP Zac Goldsmith.

While at City Hall, the stalwart Remainer took on everyone from Donald Trump to former Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick.

He has also guided the capital through the pandemic as Londoners have been hit particularly hard, often pushing the government to act faster.

The mayor recently celebrated after hitting his target of having work started on 20,000 new social housing units across the capital – although critics accused him of marking his own homework.

While a popular green policy with some, expect the Tories to shoot for Ulez, which has proven hugely controversial with those who depend on their cars.

Four London Conservative Councils and Surrey Council are pursuing legal action in an instant to stop its expansion.

But will that be enough to topple the mayor who won 55.2% of the popular vote in 2021. The vote was a runoff with Tory Khans rival Shaun Bailey after neither had succeeded in obtaining a majority in the first ballot.

Paul Scully – Curator

London Minister and Conservative MP for Sutton and Cheam Paul Scully

Paul Scully is a well-known figure in Westminster, elected Tory MP for a south London constituency in 2015.

He quickly rose through the ranks and is currently Minister for London as well as Minister for Technology.

The MP for Sutton and Cheam has promised to turn off Ulez extension cameras on the first day he takes office.

He also called for the abolition of tourist tax – a 20% sales tax imposed on all non-UK visitors.

Nick Rogers, a Conservative in the London Assembly, dropped out of the race to be chosen as the candidate and rowed behind Scully.

Zo Garbett-Green

Zo Garbett is the Green Party’s nominee, currently a councilor in hipster haven Dalston, east London.

She is the leader of the green group in Hackney and came second in the 2022 borough mayoral race.

She works in a non-clinical role within the NHS to help reduce health inequalities and says she is not afraid to stand up for people when I see an injustice.

Garbett campaigned against the use of stop and search powers and joined strikers on the picket line. The councilor promised to listen to Londoners and deliver the changes the people of the capital want.

Andrew Boff – Curator

Andrew Boff, London Assembly Member

Libertarian Andrew Boff is no stranger to the London mayoral race, having tried to stand in every election except 2012, when Johnson stood for his second term.

He is currently Deputy Speaker of the London Assembly and former leader of Hillingdon Council.

Boff is a well-known figure in the Assembly, first elected in 2008 as a London-wide member.

He holds a number of liberal views unlike many of his conservative colleagues, including the legalization of cannabis, the decriminalization of street prostitution, and the self-identification of trans people.

Duwayne Brooks – Curator

Duwayne Brooks

Duwayne Brooks is a former Liberal Democrat councilor from Lewisham, south-east London, and has declared his intention to stand as the Conservative candidate for mayor.

Brooks was with Stephen Lawrence on April 22, 1993, waiting for a bus when they were attacked by racist thugs.

Stephen was stabbed several times, bleeding to death before emergency services arrived. Brooks was initially treated as a suspect.

He wants to see reading groups for schoolchildren, a debating competition in all schools, mandatory first aid training, social media communications and plans to address crime, racism and education issues.

He also wants to make sweeping changes to the Metropolitan Police Service, telling the Guardian: Trust in the Met has never been lower.

Susan Hall – Curator

Susan Hall, London Assembly Member

Susan Hall is another London Assembly great, a member since 2017 and, until recently, a Conservative leader of the Assembly.

She is a councilor in Harrow, Greater London, where she was previously head of council.

In her pitch for City Hall, the councilwoman asks the Met to have a dedicated burglary unit to help her get away from the woke nonsense.

She argues that officers need to get back to basics and take a common sense approach to policing.

Samuel Kasumu – Curator

Samuel Kasumu is a Conservative councilor for Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council in the suburban belt near London.

He previously served as a special adviser to Johnson when he was prime minister.

In his resignation letter, he warned that the progress made by the Conservative Party under David Cameron in 2015 with black and Asian communities had been reversed.

He won the backing of Energy Secretary Grant Shapps, Northern Ireland Minister Steve Baker and former Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Kasumu, who grew up in Barnet, north London, has promised to allow boroughs affected by Ulez expansion to have a vote on whether to stay in the area.

Alex Challoner – Curator

Businessman Alex Challoner has worked in the housing industry for over 20 years.

He threw his hat in the ring to become the next Conservative candidate for mayor with a plan to solve the housing crisis in the capital by building 50,000 new affordable homes.

The Challoners team say he already has the backing of several Tory MPs, including former cabinet minister Robert Buckland and Jackie Doyle Price.

He wants developers to offer a 15% infrastructure levy on developments upfront, to help build five new communities in consultation with capital city councils – each with at least 10,000 homes.

Daniel Korski – Curator

Daniel Korski

Daniel Korski also said he wants to be the next Conservative candidate for mayor. He is a tech entrepreneur and served as Deputy Chief Policy Officer to David Cameron when he was Prime Minister.

He is also a former war correspondent in Libya and has spent time in Bosnia, Afghanistan and Iraq, most recently in Kyiv.

Korski has vowed to drop the Ulez expansion and said it’s time an outsider had the chance to defeat Khan next May.

The sun reported that some red lights could be extinguished in the capital between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. if Korski was named mayor.

Instead, flashing amber lights run by sensors would keep traffic flowing.

Howard Cox – Reform UK

Howard Cox founded FairFuel UK – a campaign group against increases in fuel taxes.

He was selected to stand for Reform UK, which was previously the Brexit Party and formed by former Ukip leader Nigel Farage.

Cox went further than most candidates and promised to do away with Ulez altogether – not just expanding Khans.

He also promised to abolish low-traffic neighborhoods [LTNs] throughout the capital, while reducing crime and increasing the number of housing units built.

Potential rumors

Former Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn

Former Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn is being encouraged by his allies to run for mayor of London, as HuffPost UK exclusively reveals.

He could stand as an independent against Khan after he was barred from standing as a Labor MP in his constituency of Islington North.

It is certainly possible for an independent candidate to become mayor after Livingstone won the election in 2000 after failing to secure the Labor candidate’s vote.