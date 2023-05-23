Politics
Turkish nationalist candidate’s support for Erdogan jeopardizes opposition
ATA Alliance presidential candidate Sinan Ogan has announced that he will support Popular Alliance presidential candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the second round to be held from May 28 to May 22, 2023 in Ankara, Turkey .
Yavuz Ozden | Dia Pictures | Getty Images News | Getty Images
The so-called kingmaker of Turkey’s presidential election, a third-party candidate whose support could swing the outcome of the vote, has announced his support for incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, dealing a blow to the opposition and its hopes of toppling the Turkish leader after two decades in power.
Turkish nationalist candidate Sinan Ogan, who ran for president in Turkey’s May 14 elections, pledged his support for Erdogan on Monday evening. Ogan won a surprising 5% of the votes in the initial contest, exceeding expectations and becoming a figure that Erdogan and his rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, had to woo in the hope of winning the votes of his supporters.
The crucial presidential election in the country of 85 million people will take place in the second round on May 28, as no candidate won more than 50% of the vote. Erdogan, 69, finished solidly in the lead with 49.5% of the vote; Kilicdaroglu, 74, had 44.9%.
The result of the first round of the Turkish presidential election dealt a blow to the opposition, made up of six different parties and led by Kilicdaroglu, a candidate for change, economic reform, the protection of democratic values and rapprochement with the ‘west.
Despite Turkey’s suffering economy, a sharply devalued currency, high inflation and a slow government response to a series of devastating earthquakes in February that killed some 50,000 people, Erdogan remains at the top so far. Ogan’s endorsement is still bad news for the Turkish opposition.
“I am announcing that we will support the candidate of Popular Alliance President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and invite voters who voted for us in the first round to vote for Mr. Erdogan,” Ogan said on Monday.
It was a decision made “after deliberation and because we believe it is the right thing for our country and our people,” he said.
Ogan, a radical anti-immigrant nationalist, was running as the presidential candidate for the Ancestral Alliance, a coalition of right-wing Turkish parties. He had previously said his support would depend on each candidate’s toughening stance on migrants, refugees and Kurdish groups that Ogan considers terrorists.
As a result, Kilicdaroglu delivered a speech laced with anti-migrant rhetoric, but he failed to convince Ogan and his constituents.
“Hard to see a path to victory for Kilicdaroglu,” Timothy Ash, emerging markets strategist at Bluebay Asset Management, wrote on Twitter.
Soner Cagaptay, a Turkish historian and senior fellow at the Washington Institute, pointed out that most Ogan voters on May 14 hail from the same regions as Erdogan’s staunchest supporters. “Almost identical to Erdogan’s base, which means a slam dunk for him on May 28!” Cagaptay wrote.
Others described Kilicdaroglu as facing an “uphill battle” in the fight for victory.
Kilicdaroglu himself responded to Ogan’s announcement via comments on Twitter.
“It’s clear who sides with those selling out this beautiful country,” he wrote on Monday, including anti-migrant language in his response. Turkey is home to 4 million refugees, mostly Syrians and Afghans, many of whom frequently face racism.
“We are coming to save this country from terrorism and migrants. This is a referendum,” he wrote. “Let’s not let anyone deceive anyone anymore. I invite all young people and the 8 million citizens who did not vote to go to the polls.”
|
