Ex-Pakistani PM Imran Khan questioned over corruption charges – lawyer

By Asif Shahzad

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was questioned by an anti-corruption agency on Tuesday on corruption charges, his lawyer said, less than a week after he rejected a subpoena and denounced the allegations brought against him.

Khan, who says corruption charges have been concocted, is embroiled in a confrontation with the powerful military, which has directly ruled Pakistan or overseen civilian governments throughout its history.

Khan was arrested and detained on May 9, sparking widespread protests from his supporters and sparking fresh concerns about the stability of the nuclear-armed country as it battles its worst economic crisis in decades. .

Khan was later released on bail.

“He has joined the investigation,” said his lawyer, Faisal Chaudhry, referring to his questioning by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials.

His wife, Bushra Khan, who also faces corruption charges, joined him but only Imran Khan was questioned early Tuesday afternoon, Chaudhry said. She did not comment on the charges against her, but Khan dismissed them.

The former international cricket star became prime minister in 2018 with the tacit backing of the military, although both sides denied it at the time, but he later fell out with generals and was ousted from the post of Prime Minister after losing a vote of confidence in 2022.

Khan, 70, has been campaigning for a snap election ever since, with rallies with his supporters across the country.

The prime minister who replaced him, Shahbaz Sharif, has rejected Khan’s call for general elections before they are scheduled for the end of this year.

Khan has won wide popularity among Pakistan’s 220 million people with a conservative, nationalist agenda, and that support has been bolstered more recently by his challenge to the military establishment.

Recent protests against his arrest have seen his supporters ransack the homes of senior officers and storm army headquarters, posing an unprecedented challenge to the Muslim country’s most powerful institution.

The NAB, which has investigated, tried or imprisoned everyone who has served as prime minister since 2008, had asked Khan on May 18 to attend the inquest, but he refused.

The NAB had given Khan a May 25 deadline to report, which could have led to his arrest for noncompliance.

The NAB arrested Khan this month on allegations that he and his wife received land worth millions of dollars as a bribe from a real estate tycoon through a charitable trust.

Khan called the allegations “absolutely false, frivolous and concocted” in a statement to NAB last week.

(Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Writing by Miral Fahmy; Editing by Robert Birsel)

