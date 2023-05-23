Time is running out to save our precious cultural institutions from closure

(Alamy)

3 minute read

Earlier this year, after a 135-year history, the Oldham Coliseum closed for the last time. I know the Colosseum well, having played there several times during my acting career, and I am very sad to see it go.

As President of the APPG for Theater and as a performer, I know the importance that cultural institutions such as our theaters have for our national identity and for local communities.

As I said in the House during the spring budget, it is thanks to the soft power of the great British arts that we have been able to export our language, our way of life and our history to the world. Due to the nature of live performances, theaters were the first to close during the pandemic and the last to reopen; this, combined with rising energy costs for businesses, has hit our cultural sector hard. It is for this reason that I am delighted that the government has announced that the tax exemption for theaters will continue for another two years. This will alleviate some of the financial damage caused by the uncertain times we live in.

We stand to lose many wonderful theaters across the country – almost all of which I was proud to have played in

That’s not to say we can’t ignore the elephant on stage: the budget cuts announced by Arts Council England and the difficult position this places many cultural media in.

English National Opera was able to secure an £11m reprieve from the Arts Council, but not all organizations will be so lucky and, as we saw at Oldham, the consequences include closure. I warned during the pandemic that we risk losing the country’s many wonderful theaters — which I’ve been proud to have played almost all of them in, some on multiple occasions — if we don’t act. I fear the hens are coming home to roost and we are running out of time to further protect our cultural heritage from the rot and decay of theater closures and dwindling audiences.

I have directed theaters and theater productions many times throughout my career, including the Frinton Summer Theater in my home town. It’s not easy work, nor is it work made easier when you have people with mouths to feed and bills to pay who rely on the same resources as you to not only provide the arts to people, but also keep the lights on.

As theater directors and managers struggle to balance the limited funds they have to stage shows, we all end up poorer when they ultimately can’t. While many think of on-screen stars when asked about today’s top actors, many of the top actors started their careers on stage. How will rising stars continue to lend their skills to the stage? Are we going to deprive ourselves of a future Dame Maggie Smith or Lord Olivier if our theaters do not survive?

These are tough times and a tough question for the government is how do we live within our means while protecting the things we care about most in this country? The artistic community knows this all too well, having faced the same question many times before.

I hope the arts and government can work closely together to continue to enable actors from across the country to take to the stage every night and give the performances of their lives: bringing theater to the people of this country and to elsewhere, to protect our position as world leader in the cultural sector.

Giles Watling, Conservative MP for Clacton, Chairman of the APPG for Drama and former actor

PoliticsHome Newsletters

Find out what MPs and peers are talking about. Sign up for The House’s morning email for the latest news and feedback from parliamentarians, policymakers and organisations.