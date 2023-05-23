Erdogan wins endorsement of third-place candidate ahead of second round of Turkish elections

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) The third candidate in Turkey’s presidential elections officially endorsed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday for the second round of voting to be held on May 28.

Nationalist presidential candidate Sinan Ogan, 55, has emerged as a potential kingmaker after neither Erdogan nor his main challenger, opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, secured the majority needed for a first-round victory May 14.

I declare that we will support Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the candidate of the Peoples’ Alliance, in the second round of the elections, Ogan said, referring to the alliance led by Erdogan which includes nationalist and Islamist parties.

We believe our decision will be the right decision for our country and our nation, Ogan said.

Ogan, a former academic backed by a far-right anti-migrant party, won 5.17% in the May 14 vote and could hold the key to second-round victory now that he is out of the running.

Erdogan won 49.5% of the vote in the first round – just short of the majority needed for an outright victory – against 44.9% for Kilicdaroglu.

Stickers of ATA Alliance presidential candidate Sinan Ogan, center in blue, and coalition partner Umit Ozdag cover a street billboard of Turkish President and Popular Alliance presidential candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul , Turkey, May 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)

Erdogan’s ruling AK party and its nationalist and Islamist allies also retained a majority in the 600-seat parliament. This increases Erdogan’s chances of being re-elected as voters are likely to vote for him to avoid a broken government, analysts say.

Ogan cited Erdogan’s parliamentary majority as the reason for his decision.

It is important that the newly elected president is under the same (leadership) as the parliament, Ogan said. “The (Kilicdaroglu) alliance, on the other hand, could not show sufficient success against the People’s Alliance which has been in power for 20 years, and could not establish a perspective that can convince us for the ‘coming.

His endorsement of Erdogan came days after he held a surprise meeting with the Turkish leader in Istanbul. No statement was made after Friday’s one-hour meeting.

Ogan insisted on Monday that he was not engaging in any horse trading with the Turkish leader.

FILE – Nationalist presidential candidate Sinan Ogan, center, is surrounded by supporters during a city tour, in Ankara, Turkey, May 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici, File)

Ogan had drawn votes from people who disapproved of Erdogan’s policies but did not want to support Kilicdaroglu, who leads Turkey’s main pro-secular centre-left opposition party.

Analysts say that despite Ogans’ endorsement, it is not certain that all of his supporters would go to Erdogan. Some were likely to move on to Kilicdaroglu while others might choose not to vote in the second round.

Umit Ozdag, the leader of the anti-migrant Victory Party who had backed Ogan, appeared to distance himself from the decision to endorse Erdogan.

Mr. Sinan Ogans’ statement is his own political choice. This statement does not represent (the views of) the Victory Party and does not bind the party, Ozdag tweeted. He added that he would issue a statement on Tuesday.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the 74-year-old leader of the pro-secular center-left Republican People’s Party (CHP), speaks at the party headquarters in Ankara, Turkey, Sunday, May 14, 2023. (AP Photo)

Ogan listed the conditions for winning his approval during an interview with Turkish media last week. Among them were a tough stance against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, and a timetable for the expulsion of millions of refugees, including nearly 3.7 million Syrians.

Erdogan, meanwhile, told CNN International in an interview that he would not comply with such demands.

I am not a person who likes to negotiate in this way. It will be the people who make the kings, he said.

In an apparent attempt to sway nationalist voters, Kilicdaroglu toughened his tone last week, promising to send the refugees back and ruling out any peace talks with the PKK if elected.