How Biden could ‘unfreeze’ US relations with China

The year 2023 was meant to provide a period of stabilization in US-China relations. The political calendar for the year was fortuitous, with no major political events in China, no major elections in the United States or Taiwan, and predicts that the Chinese president will visit the United States in the fall of 2023. President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping had set the tone for the coming year at a meeting in November 2022, where they instructed their teams to manage risk and maintain open lines of communication. However, those plans were soon derailed by a Chinese surveillance balloon that breached US airspace in late January and forced Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone his planned trip to Beijing.

In the months since the balloon incident, the US-China relationship has resembled an airplane steadily losing altitude. But instead of working together to raise the nose of the plane to avoid a crash, US and Chinese officials argued in the cockpit over who is to blame for the relationship’s downward trajectory.

During this period, US officials expressed public frustration (with justifiable cause) at not having willing counterparts in Beijing to work with to stabilize bilateral relations. Chinese officials have also grumbled that the United States is relentlessly hostile and determined to quell China’s rise. They argued there was nothing to be gained from dealing directly with their American counterparts, as American animosity was fueled by insecurity over China’s rise, not by concerning Chinese actions. . Xi apparently approved this attitude, publicly complaining that the United States and its partners were undermining China’s development by continuing to contain, encircle and suppress China.

In recent days, however, there are indications that the two countries could come out of their bitter moods towards each other. The two parties reconnected at higher levels and announced plans to further strengthen bilateral exchanges in the coming weeks. During a press conference at the Group of Seven summit, Biden predicted a short-term thaw in relations with China.

If that happens, such a thaw will likely be driven by mutual interest. Biden has always stressed the need to reduce risk in US-China relations and to compete responsibly without veering into conflict. Xi faces growing challenges, including but not limited to slowing economic growth, rising youth unemployment, growing international mistrust of China’s political economy, and tensions simultaneous between China and virtually all developed economies. Washington and Beijing also share an interest in laying the groundwork for productive leadership-level exchanges when Biden and Xi meet at the Group of 20 in India in September and at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders’ meeting in San Francisco in September. november.

Reflecting the criticality of the period ahead between now and upcoming leadership-level engagements in the fall, Kurt Campbell, the U.S. National Security Council Coordinator for Indo-Pacific Affairs, recently noted, I think you will see in the months to come whether it will be possible to restore effective, predictable and constructive diplomacy between the United States and China. Recognizing that China will also get a vote in the conduct of the relationship, the United States has several adjustments in the period ahead that could increase the likelihood of pushing the relationship in the direction of becoming more efficient, predictable, and constructive.

First, Washington can reprioritize direct and private diplomacy with China. Public spectacles, like the March 2021 meeting between US and Chinese diplomats in Anchorage or the most recent clash between Blinken and Politburo member Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, are counterproductive. They limit the Americas’ ability to influence how China pursues its interests, undermine the confidence of America’s allies in the correctness of US strategy, and poison personal relationships between participants. Pushing Xi publicly will have the opposite of the intended effect. Private letters, phone calls, silent conversations between national security advisers, drama-free visits, and working through embassies will offer greater chances of advancing U.S. priorities with China.

Second, the United States should suspend efforts with Beijing to negotiate crisis management mechanisms and principles for the conduct of the relationship. At the tactical level, there is no room for improvement on these issues in the current climate of relations. Pushing these topics now will be more aggravating than reducing risk.

At a more strategic level, there is a real risk that continuing this line of talk could lead US officials into a stalemate with a poisonous trap. All Chinese officials with whom I have spoken about the safeguards and principles of the relationship equate such an understanding with acceptance of China’s core interests, especially as they relate to Taiwan. Letting any perception emerge that the United States is pursuing safeguards with Beijing that involve negotiation over the American approach to cross-Strait issues would do more harm than good.

If U.S. officials want to prioritize risk reduction with China, they should come up with concrete proposals on specific issues instead. For example, they could offer mutual agreement to refrain from future anti-satellite tests that create orbital debris. They could negotiate agreements on the limits of use of weapons systems based on artificial intelligence. Those would be more productive ways to reduce risk than creating an opening for China to pressure the United States to change its approach to Taiwan as a precondition for progress on more broad to guide the relationship.

Third, Washington must get back to channeling Xi’s ambitions to constructive ends. Xi wants to enjoy dignity and respect on the world stage. He wants to be seen as a world leader and a peacemaker. Washington should seek ways to harness these ambitions to support its own priorities. For example, rather than pouring cold water on Beijing’s inability to mediate Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, the United States and its global partners should seek separate areas to urge China to assume greater responsibility for easing tensions and alleviating suffering. Washington could push Beijing, for example, to take the lead in pressuring Russia to keep grain routes open across the Black Sea in the name of global food security. Washington and its partners could encourage Beijing to take the initiative to make Moscow and Kiev believe that attacks on nuclear power plants such as Zaporizhzhia would constitute nuclear terrorism and provoke a harsh international response. Beijing could also be asked to organize international efforts to pool funding for the Ukraines. $411 billion reconstruction bill after the end of the war.

China’s leaders also want to be seen as world leaders on climate issues, despite also being the world’s biggest emitter of carbon dioxide. Washington should leverage Xi’s interest in being seen positively on climate issues to pressure China more aggressively to cut domestic emissions and invest more in accelerating the world’s renewable energy transition. . Ultimately, the transition to renewable energy will not succeed without massive Chinese contributions. China should be encouraged to intervene on this issue with the assurance that America and others will recognize and welcome its contributions.

At the same time, Washington is in a stronger position to meet the challenges posed by China working with its partners than it is alone. The strength of the coalition is essential to influence China’s choices. To tighten coordination with its partners, Washington must credibly assure them that its strategy is designed to nudge Chinese behavior in less predatory, hostile, repressive and mercantilist directions, rather than being designed to stop China’s rise. or overthrow the Chinese Communist Party.

The more the United States relies exclusively on threats and sanctions for dealing with China and frames competition in existential terms, the more Americas allies and partners will put on the brakes to avoid being pushed into a head-on confrontation with their most major trading partner. Few, if any, Americas partners are interested in enlisting in an anti-China bloc. To allay those concerns, Washington must be prepared to hail Chinese contributions to global challenges, even as it also pushes back against Chinese repression at home, unfair economic practices and bullying abroad.

Biden will also have to engage directly to get a public statement from Xi on the latter’s interest in moderating relations. This would provide a necessary signal to the Chinese party and government apparatus that Xi wants to move forward in handling US-China tensions and that they will have to too.

Even making these adjustments, Washington will have to stand firm and tolerate friction with Beijing. There will continue to be Chinese pushes and challenges to American interests that will require resolute American responses. The path to a more resilient and productive US-China relationship will not follow a straight line; there will be ups and downs and trials of will.

Ultimately, any progress towards a more functional and predictable US-China relationship will require political courage and determined efforts on both sides. Neither side can offer greater stability on its own. That may be too much to expect from leaders in Beijing and Washington under the current circumstances. The path of least political resistance in both capitals is to continue to blame the other side for the sustained deterioration of relations and for the growing problems at home. While such an approach may be expedient in the short term to deflect anger abroad, it will not improve the health, security and prosperity of people in either country in the long term. Ultimately, these are the metrics against which leaders are measured by history.