Joko Widodo and Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi Plant Ulin Wood, luxurious wood from Indonesia





JAKARTADAILY.ID – Among the many types of leafy plants that grow in Indonesia, Ulin wood or often called ironwood (Eusideroxylon zwageri) has always been chosen as the plant planted by President Joko Widodo with his important state guests. More recently, ironwood was also planted jointly by Joko Widodo and President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi at the presidential palace in Bogor, West Java province on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. This is President Sayyed’s first visit Ebrahim Raisi in Indonesia since taking office as the 8th President of Iran, from August 3, 2021. Also Read: Erick Thohir calls Ulin Wood in Labuan Bajo, let’s get to know this luxury wood The planting of the ironwood seeds was carried out after the two heads of government introduced each delegation. However, Joko Widodo also invited Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi to take a group photo and sign the state guestbook in the Lotus room. It was only after that that President Jokowi and President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi planted the ironwood tree. “It is ironwood, the wood is strong like iron and grows tall,” President Jokowi told President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi. friendship tree Interesting layout on the Ironwood. The choice of Joko Widodo was not wrong. Information compiled from the Cabinet Secretariat website shows that the ironwood tree was the tree chosen by President Joko Widodo as the tree of friendship with world leaders. On March 2, 2017, the president planted him with King Salman of Saudi Arabia behind Merdeka Palace. Then, on May 22, 2017, the President planted with Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia at the Bogor Presidential Palace and Center for International Forestry Research (CIFOR), Situ Gede Village, West Bogor, Bogor City. Also Read: Indonesian Processed Wood Products Appears at Interzum 2023 Germany, Delivers IDR 46 Billion Potential Transactions Similarly, Namibian President Hage Gottfried Geingob planted an ironwood tree at the presidential palace in Bogor on August 30, 2018. Joko Widodo also planted an ironwood tree with the President of the Republic of the Philippines Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. with Ms. Louise Araneta–Marcos at the Presidential Palace on September 5, 2022. luxury wood In 1992, the Ministry of Forestry (now the Ministry of Forestry and Environment), as written by the Bogor District Government website, declared that ironwood is one of the wood species luxurious or beautiful which is included in the list of tree species to be planted for various purposes. Ulin wood or commonly known as ironwood is one of the best known and hardiest woods in its habitat, namely the forests of the island of Borneo.

