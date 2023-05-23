The View’s Alyssa Farah Griffin ignores Donald Trump’s weekend tirade – Deadline





Alyssa Farah Griffin, Republican co-host of The View, CNN contributor and former aide to Donald Trump, did not feed her former boss’ thirst for publicity today, opting instead to ignore the weekend’s tirade of the ex-president against her.

On Friday, Trump posted a message on his Truth Social platform bragging about his “absolutely charming” CNN town hall before attacking Griffin as a “loser” and a “backbencher” in his administration. Griffin broke ranks with Trump after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. Following Trump’s May 10 town hall on CNN, Griffin defended his network for broadcasting the event, saying, “America got to see who he was last night: a berserk, raging madman, who sided with Vladimir Putin.”

Trump’s next post about Griffin, in which he misspelled his name, included unsubstantiated allegations about his status at The View and CNN.

“They say they’re revolting against The View and CNN, and want Farrah [sic] OUT!” Trump wrote. “She tried to suppress her words but we got ALL of them. I don’t see how she lasts because this ‘stuff’ shows how fake she is. MUCH MORE TO COME!”

Whatever Trump means by “more to come,” it didn’t happen on today’s episode of The View. Griffin ignored the taunts, only mentioning Trump in passing during a panel discussion on Republican Sen. Tim Scott’s entry into the presidential race.

“I love that it’s a contrast to Donald Trump,” Griffin said as each View co-host offered opinions on Scott. “What Tim Scott brings is a traditional conservative other than just a grievance…I hope there’s a juxtaposition to Trump here that resonates with people. Tim Scott is someone I could support and I am delighted that he is in the running.

Griffin’s comments on today’s episode echo a tweet she posted just before the show, which read, “Any R is better than Trump. But I’m personally most excited about: Tim Scott, Chris Sununu and Will Hurd. There is a path for a traditional conservative with no ties to Trump who can offer a forward-looking vision. The key is not to let the terrain get too crowded/out when the lane closes.

Watch View’s discussion of Tim Scott below.

Any R is better than Trump. But I’m personally most excited about: Tim Scott, Chris Sununu and Will Hurd.

There is a path for a traditional conservative with no ties to Trump who can offer a forward-looking vision. The key is not to let the terrain get too crowded/out when the lane closes

— Alyssa Farah Griffin (@Alyssafarah) May 22, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2023/05/alyssa-farah-griffin-response-donald-trump-the-view-1235375524/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos