Hungary’s Viktor Orbn wants Donald Trump to win





Former US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Mark Wilson | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Hungarian nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, often a thorn in the side of his country’s European allies, has publicly said he will back Donald Trump to win next year’s US election and return to the White House.

Orban was Hungary’s leader between 1998 and 2002 and returned to duty in 2010. With 17 years under his belt, he is now Europe’s longest-serving prime minister and has become widely regarded as the most pro- -Kremlin of the 27 nations of the European Union.P

When asked on Tuesday if he would like former President Trump to win the next election, he replied, “I hope so.” Speaking at Bloomberg’s Qatar Economic Forum, he was also asked about his views on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a likely candidate for the Republican Party’s presidential nomination in 2024.

“He’s also a very good leader, but I belong to the veteran club and the veterans support each other,” Orban said, clarifying his preference for Trump. Orban’s admiration for Trump is not new. When he joined Twitter at the end of 2022, Orban’s first tweet was: “Where’s my good friend, Donald Trump”.

During a meeting in the Oval Office in 2019, when Trump was president, the two leaders complimented each other, with the Republican president saying, “You’re respected all over Europe. Probably, like me, a bit controversial. But that goes. “

They found common ground on immigration policy, security and what they described as conservative values. At the same event in Qatar on Tuesday, Orban avoided criticizing current US President Joe Biden.

“It’s not my job to criticize the leader of the United States. It’s not a good business idea, anyway,” he said.

“American Democrats are much more ideological than Republicans. And Democrats always like to convince you and sometimes force you to live and I don’t like that. We have our own culture, please don’t interfere,” Orban said. .

Orban’s opinions are not shared across the European Union. After joining the EU in 2004, Budapest has often been at odds with Brussels. The former communist state has often been criticized for seeking to assert its influence over the courts, media and other independent institutions.

CNBC Politics

Learn more about CNBC’s political coverage:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/05/23/us-election-viktor-orbn-of-hungary-wants-donald-trump-to-win-.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos