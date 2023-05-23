Sinan Oan, who ran in the presidential election as the ATA Alliances candidate, backed President Recep Tayyip Erdoan ahead of Sunday’s second round. Rejecting claims of an agreement between him and the incumbent president, he insisted that he had acted in accordance with his principles and underlined the importance of stability with reference to the parliamentary majority of the peoples’ alliances.

Given that nationalist voters are unhappy with the endorsement of Kemal Kldarolus by the PKK and the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), it was perfectly reasonable for Oan to go with Erdoan in the second round. In doing so, the candidate of the ATA Alliances behaved like a politician who wants to leave a permanent mark and avoided the lose-lose trap in which the Good Party (IP) got stuck within the framework of the “table for six “.

It goes without saying that Oans’ endorsement will contribute to the already powerful People’s Alliance. On the other hand, it will further demoralize the National Alliance.

After all, Kldarolu intended to receive Oans’ approval to try to regain his momentum with the help of his new nationalist campaign rhetoric. He hoped to fire up his supporters in the first round to ensure they showed up at the polls on Sunday.

In the end, the Oans decision undermined Kldarolus’ discourse on asylum seekers and revealed how difficult it will be for the main opposition leader to distance himself from the PKK and HDP.

It remains to be seen whether mit zda, the chairman of the Victory Parties (ZP), will make a different decision today. He could also criticize the two candidates for remaining neutral.

Either way, Oans’ endorsement matters because he got more than 5% in the first round of presidential elections.

New campaign

In the context of these developments, the main opposition party replaced its campaign slogan, “I promise to make your choice”. The new campaign accuses the government of terrorism and stokes voters’ fear and anxieties about the economy and democracy in a clear attempt to harness the power of popular concerns over the country’s future.

I would argue that opting for a completely negative campaign represented yet another mistake for Kldarolu, who misinterpreted the nationalist mindset to embrace the arguments of the Western-style radical right.

For example, the rhetoric of key opposition leaders alienates asylum seekers to such an extent that it could frustrate Kurdish voters.

Moreover, this new campaign cannot match Erdo’s ambition of the great Trkiye in a range of areas, from the defense industry to foreign policy, nor his positive sense of national values.

It is also important to remember that the repatriation of asylum seekers has been on the agenda of Justice and Development Party (AK Party) governments for some time. Let us remember that Trkiyes’ post-2016 incursions into Syria had two objectives: to prevent the emergence of the PKK/YPG terrorist corridor and to facilitate the dignified and safe return of asylum seekers to their country.

The Turkish government has already demonstrated its willingness to normalize with the Syrian Bashar Assad for this purpose by organizing ministerial meetings.

1st round ‘conclusions’

At the same time, some people, who absolutely do not want Erdoan to remain in charge, still accept the result of the first round.

Let’s leave out everyone who insulted earthquake survivors for supporting the incumbent. It was a deranged act fueled by secular anger that turned into hatred.

To see how certain chroniclers, who guided the opposition by their arguments, explain the defeat of the opposition, one comes to the conclusion, mixed with disappointment, that they were not able to know parts of society.

Some replied that the Peoples’ Alliance did not know the Nations’ Alliance either to try to console themselves, but this calculation is obviously important for the future of the oppositions.

Needless to say, explaining why Erdoan continues to win requires a willingness to leave the echo chambers first. But that’s not enough because you have to understand why Erdoan’s supporters don’t shut themselves up in echo chambers.

In truth, the Republican People’s Party (CHP) mentors suffer from what is commonly referred to as being in love with one’s own brain.

Contrary to popular belief, the conservatives of Trkiyes listen much more carefully to their opponents. They may criticize the government for any reason, but that doesn’t stop them from making a rational decision when they wonder who would govern better.

Speaking of earthquake survivors, I don’t believe voting for Erdoan, who opened a new hospital in Hatay’s Defne district in two months, was an ideological choice.

Public works policy

It should also be remembered that the AK party has always opted for the policy of public works despite the identity debate. In other words, Erdoan never offered the people empty nationalist statements.

Instead, he used cars, ships, planes, bridges, airports and energy discoveries to buttress his “indigenous-national” narrative.

Meanwhile, CHP-controlled municipalities have failed to convince voters that the opposition, too, can govern properly. Istanbul and Ankara mayors Ekrem Imamolu and Mansur Yava might have gained popularity in the heart of Anatolia and contributed to Kldarolus’ campaign if they had done a good job over the past four years .

The bottom line is that Erdoan wins the elections by interpreting the signs of the times, connecting with the people, remaining open to change and working very hard.