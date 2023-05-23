Indonesian President Jokowi impeaches tech minister detained in corruption probe





JAKARTA, May 23 (Bloomberg): Indonesian President Joko Widodo sacked Johnny Plate as minister of communications and information technology on Tuesday after his arrest in connection with an investigation into allegations of corruption. The government announced Plates’ dismissal on its website after appointing an interim replacement for him. Authorities arrested Plate following investigations into allegations of corruption in a 4G wireless base station project run by an agency under his ministry. Jokowi is fighting corruption and streamlining state spending in a bid to preserve public confidence in his administration as his second term ends in 2024. Last week, the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) named Communications and Information Minister Johnny G. Plate a suspect in allegedly botched procurement for a government 4G phone project. Johnny is from the NasDem party, a member of the coalition government whose ministers are already the subject of rumors of plans to oust them from the Cabinet in light of party support for opposition figurehead Anies Baswedans in the presidential race. . Johnny was immediately arrested on Wednesday after a three-hour interrogation by investigators from the Deputy Attorney General’s Office for Extraordinary Crimes (Jampidsus) in Jakarta. We concluded that there was sufficient evidence that there [Johnny] has been implicated in alleged corruption related to the [procurement of] BTS [base transceiver stations] for the 4G infrastructure project,” Jampidsus director of investigation Kuntadi told reporters last week. BTS procurement for the 4G phone project is being led by the Agency for Accessibility of Telecommunications and Information (BAKTI), an agency under the auspices of the Johnnys Ministry. The project started in 2020 after he was installed as minister in October 2019. By 2023, the ministry was supposed to have erected some 8,000 BTS 4G towers in the underdeveloped and outermost regions of the country. But in the first phase of development, which had a budget of 10 trillion rupees ($672 million), the ministry only achieved half of its target of 4,200 BTS towers by 2021. Significant project delays have raised suspicions of corruption. Johnny was the sixth suspect to be named after the AGO named five others in February.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thestar.com.my/aseanplus/aseanplus-news/2023/05/23/indonesia-president-jokowi-dismisses-tech-minister-detained-in-corruption-probe The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos