No, Imran Khan is not the Ayatollah Khomeini of Pakistan – The Diplomat

Former Pakistani Ambassador to the United States Husain Haqqani recently told CNN Christiane Amanpour that former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who leads the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, is preparing his supporters for a violent revolt. against the state by portraying his political battle as a fight between good and evil.

Haqqani said Khans supporters have engaged in violence Pakistan has never seen in support of major political parties before. Imran Khan is popular, but the question is whether that popularity reaches the point where he and his followers can overwhelm everyone and break any rules. Haqqani asked. According to Haqqani, it is time to find out if Khan can replace the late Iranian leader and founder of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Khomeini, as the Pakistani equivalent with a violent revolution.

Ayatollah Khomeini was a hugely influential figure in world politics, religion and revolution. He is best known for his role in leading the Iranian Revolution, which overthrew the Pahlavi dynasty in 1979 and established the Islamic Republic in its place. Regardless of the merits and demerits of his struggle, Khomeini’s principled and uncompromising stance on various political and religious issues has made him a revered leader in Iran and across the Middle East. He also championed a strict interpretation of Islamic law, earning him a reputation as an extremist among religious leaders. Khomeini’s efforts to transform Iran into an Islamic state had far-reaching implications for domestic and international politics.

However, Khans’ lack of a principled stance on the issues left many questioning his true intentions. This lack of commitment to a specific ideology or political platform raises doubts as to whether he really cares about the welfare of Pakistanis or if he is simply exploiting them for personal gain.

Unlike Irans Khomeini, Khan is neither a revolutionary nor seeks to overthrow established institutions as part of his so-called just struggle against a system he believes is beholden to the West. In fact, the comparison of Khans with Irans Khomeini is baseless because the struggle of the elders was only for power and not for a revolution or civil supremacy. Khan did not fight against an oppressive regime, nor advocate any change in the country’s political system. Rather, he has used his charisma and popularity to build a political base of followers who can help him return to power.

During his year-long campaign to divide a deeply polarized Pakistan, Khan proved himself nothing but a hypocrite, ready to exploit the hopes of millions of young Pakistanis. Since being ousted from power last year, Khan has resorted to dirty political gamesmanship to force his opponents to submit to the cost of Pakistan’s stability. He hid behind threats of revolution and justice in an effort to win back support from the establishment.

Clearly, Khan is only angry that the establishment no longer likes him or finds him useful. He uses these tactics as a way to win back their favor and manipulate them into power again.

Khan had previously claimed that the United States had ousted him from power and that he would not seek help from Washington. Currently, Khan is trying to convince his supporters that the plot to remove him from power was indigenous and that Washington was duped by the Pakistani security establishment into following this plot. It appears he is trying to build bridges with Washington through lobbying groups in an effort to salvage his political future.

Despite Khan’s requests for pro-party statements, the US government has remained silent as it appears unwilling to sacrifice its ties to the establishment for a political leader responsible for rising anti-Americanism and anti-Americanism. instability in Pakistan.

Unlike Irans Khomeini, who spent more than a year in jail and a decade in exile, Khan made it clear that he would not go to jail or answer for crimes committed when his party was in power. . After his arrest, the violent protests and attacks on military installations were not part of any revolution, but an effort to tell the state that Khan should be left alone.

Now that his base of support is gone after the state crackdown, Khan tells powerful Pakistani generals that he is ready to negotiate and does not want to interfere in their affairs. He now condemns his own supporters whom he groomed for months for an aimless and nameless revolution.

Khan has quite cleverly used religion and anti-Western narratives to exploit young Pakistanis. His use of a variety of narratives to wage his battle, such as calling his political rivals “evils”, using religion in his speeches to give an “Islamic touch” to his movement, and telling Pakistanis that other political parties want them to become “slaves” of the West has enabled him to obtain the support of the youth.

While Khan talks about policy continuity and institution building, it was he who backtracked on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal to trap the incumbent government. The trap he set to derail the IMF deal has cost Pakistan dearly as the country has been unable to revive the stalled program even after making massive concessions.

In power, Khan had his chance to emerge as a leader who could compete with others in the neighborhood and beyond in providing good governance. Unfortunately, he preferred politics and destabilization even to power.

There is no one left in the Pakistani system who is willing to trust Khan. They see it rather as a threat to the stability of the country.

Now that the Pakistani state has decided to declare May 9 a “black day” to protest violent PTI demonstrations and the looting of army installations, it is unlikely that Khan will ever be able to regain the helm of affairs in a foreseeable future.

