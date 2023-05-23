Trump to appear in court via video in ‘hush money’ case





Former President Donald Trump is expected to appear by video in Manhattan court on Tuesday afternoon to hear an order barring him from publicly revealing evidence in the “hush money” criminal case he is facing.

Earlier this month, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan imposed a series of restrictions on how Trump, 76, can handle evidence turned over to his defense team by the district attorney’s office. district Alvin Bragg as the ex-president prepares to fight the 34-count indictment.

Trump cannot publicly discuss or disclose any of the sensitive elements of the case on social media or otherwise, and he can only review the information with his attorneys, per the May 8 order.

Merchan said he did not want to infringe on Trump’s First Amendment rights and that the limitations did not constitute a gag order.

Trump is still allowed to discuss information already public in the case and most of the evidence from his side.

A judge is expected to inform Donald Trump – who is appearing via video – of the restrictions on evidence in the case. PA Images via Getty Images

The judge is expected to fully brief the 45th president on all the rules of evidence during the hearing, court spokesman Lucian Chalfen confirmed.

The president should acknowledge and agree to follow the order, his lawyer confirmed to The Post.

According to the court order, Trump must also get permission from the judge before being allowed to see certain restricted forensic images from witnesses’ cellphones.

Other cellphone forensic tests he may review with his attorneys without prior approval, the order said.

Prosecutors said they would only release the “millions of discovery pages” to Trump’s team once he “has been made aware on the record of the terms and content of the protective order issued by this court,” according to a May 16 filing.

Bragg’s office requested the protective order citing Trump’s history of social media attacks and saying it was necessary to protect witnesses from potential harassment.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office argued for the limitations, saying they would protect witnesses from potential harassment. Gabriella Bass for NY Post

Chalfen said “a number of other topics” will also be discussed at the hearing, but did not specify what they were as they were still being worked on.

Merchan previously asked the two sides to agree to a trial date in February or March 2024.

Trump was charged in April with 34 counts of falsifying business documents related to ‘catch and kill’ payments made to former porn star Stormy Daniels and ex-Playboy model Karen McDougal as he approached of the 2016 election to keep them quiet about their claims that they had a relationship with the then-candidate.

Trump cannot share certain evidence on social media in the case accusing him of making a “silent” payment to Stormy Daniels.Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

He pleaded not guilty.

Trump’s legal team is trying to get the case transferred from state court to federal court – a decision that is still pending.

