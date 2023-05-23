Xi Jinping couldn’t have scripted it better





Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL), who is a ranking member of the House China Select Committee, joins Andrea Mitchell to share his thoughts on how China could benefit from a US default. First, they would try to explain to people that the US economy is not a safe bet for their investments. And two, it would be a huge propaganda victory for them, which they would amplify around the world, showing that the way we govern ourselves is not working. And instead, people should opt for their system of governance, which is much more authoritarian, says Krishnamoorthi. He adds that Xi Jinping has made it clear that he wants the People's Republic of China to lead the world in overall economic influence, and that would absolutely play into his hands. He couldn't have scripted it better.May 23, 2023

