RSF and Amnesty call on Pakistan to find pro-Khan presenter Imran Riaz DW 23/05/2023





Imran Riaz, a well-known television presenter and YouTuber, was among thousands of Imran Khan supporters who were arrested following the former prime minister’s arrest and violent protests in Pakistan earlier this month. The journalist was reportedly arrested on 11 May at the airport in the eastern town of Sialkot on suspicion of incitement to violence. He was due to appear in court in Lahore on Monday.

But then the story took the usual turn, authorities failed to introduce Riaz in court, and Punjab police chief Usman Anwar told the court he had “no idea” of where he was.

The Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court has warned authorities that “no one will be spared if anything happens” to the 47-year-old journalist.

Riaz’s wife, Arbab Imran, told DW she was worried about her husband’s safety.

“My husband’s arrest is deeply disturbing. He has raised the voice of the vulnerable and the truth. My four children are worried about him and we don’t know where he is. He was taken off the air at several times and I call on the authorities for his immediate release,” she said.

Imran Khan released on bail and protected in Pakistan

To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

RSF points the finger at Pakistani military intelligence

Pakistan is going through a deep political crisis marked by a power struggle between Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party and the current government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, with the military and judiciary also affected . Khan has recently stepped up his attacks on the army, accusing it of working against him. Riaz is a well-known media figure among Khan supporters.

On Tuesday, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) representative Daniel Bastard said it was “clearly the Pakistani military intelligence agencies who abducted Imran Riaz”, after the Punjabi inspector spoke of unspecified “agencies”. during the hearing.

“According to confidential diplomatic sources consulted by RSF, the government’s silence on the fate of the television presenter suggests that he may have lived badly since his abduction and may even have died in custody,” said the monitoring organization.

Separately, Amnesty International has called for Riaz’s immediate recovery.

“On May 22, the police told the Lahore High Court that there was no record of him in any police department in the province.”

The organization said the events amounted to “enforced disappearance” under international law.

“Punishing dissenting voices with enforced disappearance has been a worrying trend in Pakistan for many years and must end,” Amnesty said.

Riaz reported missing, Sharif killed in exile

Riaz’s lawyer, Azhar Siddique, said the arrest was a “flagrant violation of freedom of expression”.

Riaz denounced Imran Khan’s ousting from power in April last year, linking it to “regime change” and amplifying Khan’s claims that the military was involved in bringing down his rule. The presenter has already been arrested twice, in July 2022 and February 2023. The latter saw the Pakistani Federal Investigation Agency suspect him of hate speech and criticism of the military.

Exclusive: Imran Khan speaks to DW from his beleaguered home

To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Imran Riaz’s disappearance has prompted some in Pakistan to draw a parallel with the murder of veteran journalist Arshad Sharif last October. Sharif was well known for criticizing the Pakistani military and was forced to flee Pakistan in August 2022 to avoid arrest. He was killed in Kenya in what a team of Pakistani investigators called a “targeted assassination”. The background to the murder remains unclear.

Bad perspective for freedom of expression?

While the country is on edge, the disappearance of a leading journalist is sure to chill other reporters in the country. Journalist Javeria Siddique, the wife of the late Arshad Sharif, told DW that Riaz’s arrest was “truly alarming and a bad optic for freedom of expression in Pakistan”.

“The government is arresting journalists for their stories and speaking out,” she said, highlighting her husband’s murder in Kenya. “Then we saw the same pattern for Imran Riaz,” she added.

“I call on the authorities to immediately and unconditionally release journalist Imran Riaz Khan. Criticizing Pakistan’s ruling elite is not hate speech,” Siddique added.

Legal expert Osama Malik notes that freedom of information and freedom of expression are guaranteed by Pakistan’s constitution.

“Imran Riaz’s brand of journalism may not be acceptable to everyone, but that’s certainly no reason for the state to remove him,” he told DW. “It is highly condemnable that despite the highest court in the province asking where he is, law enforcement is unable or unwilling to present Imran Riaz in court or disclose his location.”

Edited by: Shamil Shams.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/en/rsf-amnesty-ask-pakistan-to-find-pro-khan-anchor-imran-riaz/a-65709589 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos