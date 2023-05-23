George Conway says Donald Trump will go to jail for obstruction





Donald Trump is at risk of going to jail for obstruction in the investigation of the classified documents against him, according to attorney George Conway.

Conway is a frequent Trump critic who split from former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway. He said the former president, who denies any wrongdoing, faces a “strong” case of obstruction over top-secret documents recovered by the FBI from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Conway was discussing an update on Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation.

On Monday, the New York Times wrote that prosecutors subpoenaed the Trump Organization seeking information about the former president’s business dealings since he entered the White House in January 2017. It’s unclear why the subpoenas to appear have been issued, but it’s yet another sign that Smith is extending his federal investigation into Trump.

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally on April 27, 2023 in Manchester, New Hampshire. Attorney George Conway said the former president faces jail time for obstructing the classified documents investigation. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Conway said on MSNBC’s All in With Chris Hayes that Trump didn’t need a “financial incentive” to keep the classified documents at his Florida home. His “crazy narcissism and belief that he is in control” meant he believed he was allowed to do so.

“The only thing that could really make it worse is if [Trump] had a FedEx slip showing he sent them to the Saudis or the Kremlin or whatever,” Conway said. “And maybe he almost did.” Anything is possible with this guy.

“But what’s interesting about this is that there is no need to put this man in jail. It doesn’t matter that he gave these documents to a foreign power, it makes things much worse because it would be an independent violation of the Espionage Act—[but] no matter if he showed up [North Korea leader] Kim Jong Un’s letter to visitors, because the impediment loads are so strong,” Conway added.

“I mean, Ty Cobb, the White House attorney who handled the Trump administration, handled the Mueller investigation, came on national television the other day and said, ‘Trump will go to jail for it.” And he should and he will, because the obstruction case is so strong.”

Trump is accused of deliberately obstructing the federal attempt to retrieve the classified documents, which were removed from the White House in January 2021.

Trump received a government subpoena to turn over all documents to the National Archives and Records Administration in May 2022. Trump reportedly ignored the requests. The Washington Post reported in April 2023 that the former president went through some of the boxes of government documents out of an apparent desire to keep some of the material.

In June 2022, the FBI traveled to Mar-a-Lago to retrieve the classified documents. During the visit, Trump’s legal team reportedly “explicitly prohibited” federal agents from looking inside a storage room at the complex.

Trump’s attorney, Evan Corcoran, then drafted a statement, signed by fellow Trump attorney, Christina Bobb. He told federal investigators that all classified documents kept at Mar-a-Lago were returned in June.

The FBI then raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in August 2022 and seized more than 100 classified and top secret documents, including some found in the storage room.

Last March, Corcoran testified before a grand jury for the second time in the Classified Documents Inquiry to answer questions under oath without being able to claim solicitor-client privilege.

Washington DC District Court Judge Beryl Howell ruled that prosecutors could force Corcoran to revoke the privilege normally protected under what is known as the criminal fraud exception. This means that attorney-client privilege cannot be invoked if an attorney and client are allegedly trying to conceal or commit a crime.

Elsewhere during his MSNBC appearance, Conway said Trump accused of implicating his attorneys in his alleged offense would not be taken lightly by a judge.

“Judges are lawyers. They were practicing lawyers, they respect attorney-client privilege, and breaching that privilege is something they don’t like to do,” Conway said. “And the fact that Judge Howell was willing to do that shows that the evidence is incredibly strong.”

Newsweek has reached out to Trump’s legal team for comment via email.

