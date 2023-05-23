Faisal Vawda claims Imran Khan removed General Asim as ISI chief for acting honestly





Faisal Vawda, former leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and once close aide to former Prime Minister Imran Khan, has confirmed the British news publication’s allegation regarding the dismissal of the Chief of Staff of the army, General Asim Munir, from his former position as Inter-Chief of Intelligence Services (ISI) in 2018.

He added that Khan fired the serving army chief at the time for acting honestly and in the interest of the country.

The allegations forming part of the story of a UK-based newspaper, The Telegraph, which were backed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, were denied by the PTI leader without disclosing any facts about the real fallout.

Vawda’s confirmation came during an interview on Geo News program “Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Saath”, where he spoke about COAS’s brief stint as Director General (DG) of ISI during which he approached the Khan with evidence from the former first lady of his wife Bushra Bibi. Corruption.

It was then that Imran Khan sacked then General Asim Munir, he said, adding that he had warned the then three-star general that if he brought the evidence to Khan, he would be your victim.

However, he said, General Munir responded by asking: Do you want me to be dishonest to my country?

The former federal minister then said that when General Munir presented evidence against Bushra Bibi and her friend Farhat Shahzadi, known as Farah Gogi Khan, got angry, accusing him of trying to ” meddle in the affairs of his family”.

On the same day around 11 p.m., Lt. Gen. (Retired) Faiz Hamid took over as DG ISI. This shows how rushed Imran Khan was, Vawda said.

The former federal minister went on to say that the sit-ins, shootings and even the murder of Arshad Sharif were all aimed at preventing General Munir from being named army chief.

During the show, Vawda also revealed that prior to this instance, Khan as Prime Minister approached General Munir to manage the Senate.

However, he said, General Munir dismissed the task saying the military could not interfere.

He told Imran Khan it was a democratic issue, deal with it democratically, Vawda said.

Special people and snakes

During the show, the former federal minister further alleged that Khan was misled and hijacked from his politics by special people.

While refraining from naming anyone, Vawda referred to the 190 million settlement case in which the head of the PTI was accused of granting an undue favor to a business tycoon.

He said: In this case too, you will find members of the cabinet involved. There is also a special person who was involved and benefited.

When asked if anyone other than Shahzad Akbar, the former prime minister’s adviser who allegedly acted as a go-between for Khan in this matter, was involved, Vawda replied: “Shehzad Akbar was not alone. in this case, there was a special person who had a lot of support. This special person had a very special role to play in this case.

Also in the watch scandal, Vawda claimed, Imran Khan got only Rs 3.4 crore, the remaining Rs 20.25 crore was stolen by everyone together, Vawda claimed.

Further, regarding the corruption evidence against former Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Khan’s former aide said: Audio and video evidence of Usman Buzdar was shown to Khan Sahab, and others people in the firm witnessed it.

The former PTI leader, speaking about the chaos that erupted in the country after Khans’ arrest on May 9, also disclosed that 11 people from the PTI leadership were at his house on May 9.

He said that during their stay at his residence, they were ordered to go and attack the ISI headquarters in Islamabad.

I told these people that if they were to do such activity from my residence, I should turn them over to the police, he said.

However, they said they didn’t want to be involved in the case.

That’s why you saw the convictions first and then the resignations, Vawda said.

When asked to reveal the names of those involved in nefarious activities, Vawda said he would not do so immediately. However, he added that a woman who had fled the country and someone’s children were involved.

He then said: On the day that I reveal names, I will start with the two specials who destroyed the democracy of the country, who shook the foundations of this country, destroyed the politics of Khans and participated in endless corruption. Why should sacred cows be spared? He asked.

