‘Welcome Modi’: Narendra Modi flies high in the sky over Sydney | Tendency





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on a three-day visit to Australia. When Means PM Arrived in sydney, he was greeted with a thunderous welcome. Members of the Indian diaspora waited with dhols and flags to welcome Prime Minister Modi, chanting his name accompanied by the slogan Bharat Mata Ki Jai. However, that’s not all. A video shared by ANI shows a hobby plane spelling out PM Modi’s name to welcome him. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name spelled from a leisure plane. (Twitter/@ANI) ‘Welcome Modi’ spelled out by contrails from a leisure jet ahead of the community event in Sydney, AustraliaANI wrote as they shared the video. The clip shows a plane spelling out the Prime Minister’s name to welcome him to Sydney. This post was shared just an hour ago. Since posting, it has has been viewed more than 6,000 times.The share has also received several likes and comments. Watch the video below: When Prime Minister Modi arrived in Sydney, officials including Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell greeted him. Prime Minister Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during his visit. According to the Australian government’s official statement, the leaders will discuss trade and investment during their bilateral meeting, as well as efforts to increase trade between the two nations through a comprehensive economic cooperation agreement and work to strengthen people-to-people ties, renewable energy, and defense and security cooperation.

