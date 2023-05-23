Trump to appear in criminal case in New York for first time since impeachment





Former President Donald Trump made a virtual appearance in New York Criminal Court on Tuesday for the first time since pleading not guilty last month to 34 counts of falsifying business documents.

A stern-looking Trump appeared before Judge Juan Merchan on video to hear the terms of a protective order barring him from publicly disclosing evidence, which the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office will deliver to his attorneys in the matter of silent payments. Trump, whose in-person arraignment at the same courthouse last month was accompanied by massive security measures and crippled operations there for the day, appeared virtually from Florida, with attorney Todd Blanche by his side.

Merchan has also set a trial date in the case for March 25, 2024.

Asked by the judge if he had a copy of the order, Trump replied, “Yes, sir,” and acknowledged that he had reviewed it with his attorney.

Blanche told Merchan that Trump is a “leading candidate” in the presidential race and that he “fears his First Amendment rights may be violated.” Merchan said the directive “is not a gag order” and should not interfere with his ability to run for office.

“He is free to campaign and do anything that does not violate the order,” the judge said.

Blanche said her client “understands that he must comply” with the order.

Prosecutors had argued the virtual appearance was necessary to prevent Trump from disclosing confidential information in the case, then claimed he was unaware of the terms of the order.

Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team outside a courthouse in Manhattan, April 4, 2023, in New York City. Seth Wenig/AP File

“If the defendant violates the terms of a court-issued protective order, the people may seek to enforce its terms by suing for second-degree criminal contempt,” the prosecutor’s office said in a filing on Tuesday. last month, and in “advancement of such a lawsuit, the people will be required to prove that the defendant had knowledge of the contents of the order.”

Trump’s lawyers argued in court papers that the protective order was extremely restrictive and that what prosecutors were proposing would be an unprecedented and extraordinarily broad muzzle on a top candidate for the United States presidency.

But Merchan ruled largely in favor of the DA on the issue earlier this month. His order states that anyone with access to evidence given to the Trump team by state prosecutors must not copy, broadcast or disclose the material to third parties, including social media platforms, without prior approval. of the court.

Merchan’s order also singled out Trump, saying he’s only allowed to review sensitive, restricted documents in the presence of his attorneys and won’t be allowed to copy, photograph, transcribe or otherwise possess. independently the documents with limited circulation.

Prosecutors with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office argued the order was necessary in part because of Trump’s repeated public attacks on two of the witnesses in their case, former Trump attorney Michael Cohen and the adult film star Stormy Daniels.

NBC News has reached out to Trump’s attorneys and a spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office for comment on Tuesday’s hearing.

Trump was accused of falsifying business documents related to silent payments to Daniels and another woman near the end of his 2016 presidential campaign to prevent them from discussing their business allegations with him. He pleaded not guilty and said he had not had an extramarital affair with either woman.

Cohen pleaded guilty to charges related to the payments as well as other criminal charges in 2018 and was sentenced to three years in prison. He was candid about his cooperation with the prosecutor’s office and in his criticism of his former boss.

In a statement released Tuesday, Cohen said, I have less than zero confidence that Donald will abide by any of the terms of the protective order. His anger towards the system that holds him accountable is so severe that he will not be able to control his actions. He is like a petulant child.

In a court filing last week, the prosecutor’s office denied a request from Trump’s team for more information on some of the legal theory behind their case.

Trump’s lawyers had requested information, known as the bill, in an effort to learn more about the evidence against him, including the legal justification for charging the falsified records as a crime instead of ‘an offense.

Under New York law, to elevate the charge to a felony, the defendant must have created the false records with intent to commit or conceal another crime.

Prosecutors said they had already turned over and would continue to turn over more evidence than they were legally required to, and said Trump’s lawyers were not entitled to more. The indictment does not need to identify a particular crime that the accused intended to commit or conceal, and the accused is not entitled to such information in an inventory. , they added.

Trump complained that the criminal case brought by the Democratic DA was part of a partisan “witch hunt” against him, and claimed that Merchan, a state criminal court judge sitting in Manhattan, “hates me “.

Trump’s attorneys filed paperwork earlier this month asking for the case to be transferred to federal court. This request is pending.

