NAB grids Imran Khan in 190m settlement deal





PTI chairman Imran Khan seen inside an ATC at the Islamabad court complex on May 23, 2023. Twitter/@PTIofficialATC approves Khan’s bail in eight cases until June 8. Bushra Bibi gets bail in a 190 million settlement case. Imran Khan is questioned by the NAB team.

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday requested the records of the funds related to the 190 million settlement case, from the President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, who remains entangled in several court cases .

The former prime minister appeared before the anti-corruption watchdog office in Rawalpindi, as per his undertaking in response to the NAB summons, and underwent questioning.

During the investigation, NAB officials questioned Khan about records of correspondence with the UK’s National Crime Agency and Khan’s freezing orders relating to the 190 million, sources said.

Imran Khan, who is facing a number of cases, had come with a legal team consisting of Salman Safdar, Khawaja Haris, Intezar Panjotha and others to the NAB office. Meanwhile, the wife of the head of the PTI, Bushra Bibi, who was accompanying him, remained in the car outside the office.

According to the sources, the former prime minister told NAB officials that the watchdog had already received the “Al-Qadir Trust files”. He said the 190 million orders file belonged to the cabinet division and he did not have access to the NCA files.

Sources said the team has asked the head of PTI to submit records of all donors to the university as well as donations he himself has made.

The NAB team, the sources said, also searched for a file on the university’s affiliation with Punjab higher education and the trust deed between the trust and the company of all defendants.

However, Khan was stuck in the NAB premises for several hours as his car broke down and needed to be repaired. He finally left for Lahore as evening broke in Babar Awan’s car.

“No personal benefit from Al-Qadir Trust”

In his written response to the NAB, Khan said the 190 million received from the NCA was present in the Supreme Court account. “No personal benefit of any kind was derived from this amount.

“The allegations of corruption by the NAB are fabricated, baseless and malicious,” the former prime minister said. He also denied that he or his wife benefited financially as administrators of Al-Qadir.

The federal cabinet made a unanimous decision on the amount in accordance with the law, Khan said.

The PTI chairman further informed the anti-corruption watchdog that a copy of his investigation report had been lost during his arrest at the Islamabad High Court earlier this month and requested that a another copy be sent to his residence in Zaman Park.

He also denied NAB’s statement that he failed to provide the required documents, saying they were given to the body after the summons was received.

“The response and my availability and willingness to participate in the investigation of the matter on 23.05.2023 are without prejudice to my clear and unambiguous position that the NAB has no jurisdiction to initiate an investigation or inquiry on this matter,” the response concluded.

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi get bail in separate cases

Before heading to the NAB office, the couple had visited the Islamabad Court Complex, where an Anti-Terrorism Tribunal (ATC) had granted bail to the PTI leader in eight different cases till June 8.

While Bushra Bibi, secured bail in the 190 million settlement case from a liability court, which is housed in the same court complex. The former first lady, along with Khan, had first appeared in liability court to seek a protective bond to avoid arrest in the 190 million graft case.

The Lahore High Court had granted him a protective bond which expired today (23 May).

Today, Judge Muhammad Bashir approved Bushra Bibi’s release on bail until May 31 on bail worth 500,000 rupees. He also took his signatures to ensure the delivery of the bonds, before issuing an opinion to the investigating officer (OI).

PTI leaders forced out: Imran Khan

During the court appearance, Khan claimed that the PTI party members were not leaving voluntarily but were being forced to leave.

Khan’s comment was in response to a question regarding reports that PTI leaders Musarrat Cheema and Jamshed Cheema were jumping ship.

The PTI leader also lamented the arrest of female party members during his conversation with journalists while present inside the ATC at the Islamabad court complex.

It may be noted that the former Prime Minister, who was ousted in a vote of no confidence last year in April, today expressed the possibility of a new arrest.

NAB summons

The anti-corruption watchdog had summoned Khanin for a full investigation into a major $190million settlement from the UK.

In response to the NAB summons, Imran Khan submitted a written response to the anti-corruption watchdog, expressing his willingness to comply. He affirmed his availability in the capital Islamabad on May 23, expressing his intention to request several bails before the arrest and confirming that he “will be released from the courts to join the investigation before 11 am”.

Notably, Khan also asked for the investigative report the NAB gave him after his arrest. According to the former Prime Minister, he had left the report at the Police Lines rest home while incarcerated.

On May 18, the head of the PTI did not appear at the NAB office in Rawalpindi for the same matter. In a comprehensive five-page written response, Khan informed the body that he was in Lahore engaged in a bail application in several cases, which limited his availability to assist with the ongoing investigation.

Khan’s arrest at the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 9 in the same case sparked violent protests across the country. The violence left at least eight people dead and many injured. The authorities reacted quickly, apprehending thousands of PTI workers in a bid to restore order.

The chaos was not confined to the streets alone, as civilian and military installations also faced attacks. Notably, the Headquarters (GHQ) and Corps Commander’s House (Jinnah House) in Lahore bore the brunt of the violence following Khan’s arrest.

However, the Supreme Court ordered his release on May 11 and ordered him to appear before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) the following day.

The military and government have pledged to hold those responsible for attacks on military installations accountable under the Pakistan Army Act, Official Secrets Act and other laws.

The case of the 190 million settlement

The PTI chairman is facing billions of rupees bribery charges in the case involving a real estate tycoon.

Khan, along with his wife Bushra Bibi and other PTI leaders, are facing an NAB investigation into a settlement between the PTI government and the real estate tycoon that allegedly caused a loss of 190 million to the state treasury. .

According to the charges, Khan and other defendants adjusted Rs50 billion to the then 190 million sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the Pakistani government as part of the deal with the property mogul.

They are also accused of obtaining undue benefits in the form of more than 458 land canals in Mouza Bakrala, Sohawa to establish Al Qadir University.

Under the PTI government, the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) seized assets worth £190 million from the property mogul in Britain.

The agency said the assets would be transferred to the government of Pakistan and that the settlement with the Pakistani property tycoon was a civil matter and did not represent a guilty verdict.

Subsequently, then-Prime Minister Khan obtained approval of the deal with the UK crime agency from his cabinet on December 3, 2019, without disclosing details of the confidential deal.

It was decided that the money would be submitted to the Supreme Court on behalf of the tycoon.

Subsequently, the Al-Qadir Trust was established in Islamabad a few weeks after the PTI-led government approved the deal with the real estate tycoon.

PTI leaders Zulfi Bukhari, Babar Awan, Bushra Bibi and her close friend Farah Khan were appointed members of the trust.

Two to three months after the cabinets’ approval, the real estate mogul transferred 458 canals of land to Bukhari, a close associate of the head of the PTI, which he then transferred to the trust.

Later, Bukhari and Awan stepped down as administrators. This trust is now registered in the name of Khan, Bushra Bibi and Farah.

NAB officials were previously investigating alleged abuse of power in the process of recovering dirty money received from the UK crime agency.

Following the emergence of “irrefutable evidence” in the case, the inquiry was turned into an investigation.

According to NAB officials, Khan and his wife obtained land worth billions of rupees from the property tycoon, to build an educational institute, in exchange for striking a deal to give cover. legal to property tycoons black money received from UK crime agency.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/488832-imran-khan-heads-to-rawalpindi-for-nab-office-appearance The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

