Donald Trump’s second day of court, a virtual experience





Live from Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald Trump was televised before only one audience: the judge in his criminal case.

The TV star turned president appeared on Tuesday afternoon for an unusual criminal court appearance. The setup, in which a defendant appears via live video feed rather than in person, is extremely rare and typically used for those in hospital, according to court spokesman Lucian Chalfen.

New York Judge Juan Merchan decided to hold Trump’s second hearing on felony charges this way to spare the city and the court a repeat of the disruptive security operation that accompanied the in-person impeachment. of Trump on April 4. In that first appearance, the former president pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records stemming from an investigation into silent payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 campaign.

Trump sat for Tuesday’s hearing at his Mar-a-Lago home with attorney Todd Blanche at his side. Judge Merchan, prosecutors and another of Trump’s attorneys greeted him from New York as dozens of reporters watched in the courtroom.

During the proceedings, Merchan set March 25, 2024 as the date for the start of the trial.

Trump sat at a table in front of two American flags with his hands clasped in front of him, wearing a navy blue suit and a red, white and blue striped tie. He said little as Merchan reviewed a protective order he had put in place — rules barring Trump from releasing, or even possessing, much of the evidence that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg , will hand over to Trump’s lawyers.

The order means that Trump cannot speak publicly or post on social media any material that has not yet been made public once it is turned over by prosecutors to his team.

“Mr. Trump, do you have a copy of that protective order?” asked the judge.

“Yes, I do,” Trump replied, picking up the papers in front of him.

A court sketch shows former President Donald Trump and his attorney appearing via video from Florida during a hearing before Judge Juan Merchan in Manhattan on May 23, 2023. Jane Rosenberg

Merchan ordered that certain information, labeled “limited release material” by prosecutors, be made available to Trump only in the presence of his attorneys. He will not be authorized to make copies, photograph or transcribe these documents.

Trump’s lawyers opposed the protective order, writing in a May 1 filing that it would be “an unprecedented and extraordinarily broad muzzle on a leading candidate for President of the United States.”

Blanche said at the hearing, “He is very concerned that his First Amendment rights are being violated by this order. I have made it clear that it was not Your Honor’s intent.”

Merchan replied, “It is certainly not a gag order and it is certainly not my intention to interfere with Mr. Trump’s ability to campaign for President of the United States.”

Merchan told Trump that if he violated the order, he could be disciplined or fined.

The warning may have added weight for Trump, who has tested the limits in other cases. Last year, he was found in contempt of state civil court for repeatedly failing to comply with a court order. On May 10, just a day after being found guilty of sexually abusing writer E. Jean Carroll and defamation for saying she fabricated the allegation, Trump said on national television that he s it was a “made up story”. On Monday, Carroll filed documents in federal court seeking more than $10 million in new damages from Trump.

Review of Trump’s legal battles with possible indictments to come in 2020 Georgia election poll 05:15

Merchan’s order also prohibits Trump and his team from releasing the names of certain Manhattan DA staffers until a trial begins.

In an April 24 filing seeking the order, a prosecutor cited Trump’s history of derogatory social media posts and statements related to other investigations, including posts about former special counsel Robert Mueller and his investigation into alleged links between Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and Russia; Trump’s two impeachment inquiries; and the Fulton County, Georgia investigation into alleged attempts to undermine the 2020 presidential election.

Trump is seeking to have the case transferred to federal court. This motion remains unresolved and the case continues in New York State court while a federal judge considers the matter.

Reporting provided by Ash Kalmar.

Trump Investigations More More Graham Kates

Graham Kates is an investigative reporter covering criminal justice, privacy issues and information security for CBS News Digital. Contact Graham at [email protected] or [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/donald-trump-court-hearing-video-new-york/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos