Overseas Indians flock to Modi rally in Sydney





SYDNEY, May 23 (Reuters) – Thousands of overseas Indians cheered on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a rally at one of Sydney’s biggest sports arenas on Tuesday, a rare mass protest for a foreign leader in Australia. Modi, who is visiting Australia for the first time since 2014, will seek to use his popularity among expatriate Indians to bolster support at home ahead of next year’s general election after his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in power has lost a key state election in southern India this month. Thousands of fans packed the 21,000 capacity Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney’s Olympic Park, one of the city’s largest indoor stadiums which has hosted international stars like Bruce Springsteen and the Backstreet Boys, although there were a significant number of empty seats when Modi began his speech. The Indian leader, who arrived to cheers from the crowd after a program of song and dance from all over India, paid tribute to the many links between the two countries, from cricket and tennis to films and cuisine from Indian street in Sydney. “Relations between the two countries are based on mutual trust and respect,” he said in Hindi. A Qantas chartered flight renamed “Modi Airways” brought fans from Melbourne, while “Modi Express” was chartered from Queensland, ABC News reported. Modi is known for putting on big shows on his trips abroad and has addressed packed stadiums in the UK, US and other countries with large expatriate Indian populations. The festivities in Sydney have already begun outside the venue with supporters breaking into orchestrated dances, songs and chants praising Modi and cheering for India. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also attended the event with Modi. “You brought the spirit of the world’s greatest democracy to Australia,” he said. In a bilateral meeting on Wednesday, the two leaders will discuss trade and investment, renewable energy, and defense and security cooperation. “Australia and India share a commitment to a stable, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” Albanese said in a statement. India is Australia’s sixth largest trading partner, while around 750,000 people in Australia claim Indian ancestry. Modi, 72, who is known for never addressing a press conference, will not speak to the media at any of his engagements in Australia. Despite his popularity and strongman image, Modi is a divisive figure at home and abroad. Critics say religious polarization has increased since its Hindu nationalist BJP came to power in 2014, and the country’s minority Muslims are marginalized. A BBC documentary, banned in India, which questioned Modi’s actions during the deadly riots between Hindus and Muslims two decades ago, will be shown at the Australian parliament building on Wednesday, SBS News reported citing a group calling it “We the Diaspora”. Dozens of people campaigning for an independent state in India’s Punjab region demonstrated outside the venue, shouting anti-Modi slogans and waving flags of the so-called Khalistan movement. ($1 = 1.4743 Australian dollars) Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles. Praveen Menon Thomson Reuters Praveen leads a team of reporters covering business and financial news in Australia and New Zealand. Prior to moving to Sydney, he was New Zealand Bureau Chief, where he reported on the leadership of former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, the coronavirus pandemic, the Christchurch terror attack and several natural disasters. Prior to New Zealand, he was Bureau Chief for Malaysia and Brunei leading a team of journalists covering the missing MH370 airliner, the 1MDB scandal and the country’s political unrest in 2018, which made him won a Journalism Award from the Society of Publishers in Asia. He previously worked as a correspondent in the United Arab Emirates, Afghanistan and India.

