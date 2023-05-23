Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi released on bail in different cases





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were released on bail in different cases on Tuesday May 23. Khan has been released on bail by an Islamabad anti-terrorism court in eight different cases until June 8. According to a report by ARY News, pre-arrest bail was taken care of by AC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas. The prosecutor opposing the bail extension said he was not joining the investigation despite court orders.

The report says the defendant had to join the inquest after he was released on bail, but Khan said his leg was injured and he couldn’t participate. To this, Khan’s lawyer, Salman Safdar, told the court that his client had been arrested in more than 160 cases and added that he was ready to join the investigation.

The investigator is not interested in leaving his office, Safdar said, adding that Khan would respond to the questionnaire within three days.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court extended the former prime minister’s bail. Judge Abbas also instructed the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to advise the court on how they wanted Khan to join the investigation.

Bushra Bibi, meanwhile, has been granted provisional bail in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case until May 31. The Islamabad Court of Accounts approved Bibi’s bail and ordered him to submit bail of Rs 500,000 (Pakistani rupee) (approximately $1,742). The hearing of the case took place in court under the presidency of Judge Muhammad Bashir.

The judge then sent the office of investigation a notice indicating the review of the evidence and the continuation of the investigation, reported ARY News.

Previously, the Lahore High Court granted Bibi a security bond until May 23 in the case.

‘80% chance I’ll be arrested’: Imran Khan

When sent to appear in Islamabad court to secure bail in the above-mentioned cases, Imran Khan said there was an 80% chance he would be arrested. “On Tuesday I will appear in Islamabad court on various bails and there is an 80 per cent chance that I will be arrested,” Khan said in an interview.

The former prime minister also accused the ruling disposition of being aligned with the military. He said that by working together they were dismantling the democratic system” to keep it out.

