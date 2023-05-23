Partygate: what could happen to Boris Johnson after new allegations? | Boris Johnson

Partygate has returned to the political agenda, with Boris Johnson referred to police over fresh allegations he broke lockdown rules with rallies at Checkers during the Covid pandemic.

What was the Partygate scandal?

It became one of the major events that led to Johnson’s downfall to No 10, and saw his popularity with Tory MPs and the public slip until he resigned as Prime Minister and leaves office in September 2022.

Reports of unlawful gatherings in defiance of strict Covid laws first emerged in December 2020.

Initially the Prime Minister denied that any rules had been broken, but evidence began to pile up, including photos of some of the events and a leaked fake press conference in which Downing Street staff joked about a recent Christmas party.

As the flood of revelations challenged Johnson’s assurances, he was forced to announce an investigation initially led by Cabinet Secretary Simon Case but later led by another senior official, Sue Gray.

At the same time, a Scotland Yard investigation was launched and 126 people received notices of fixed fines, including Johnson, his wife and then-Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Grays’ long-awaited report looked at 16 gatherings, spanning from May 2020 to April 2021, which took place while strict rules on meeting other people were in place.

What happened next ?

Johnson tried to fight on as prime minister, but other sordid scandals engulfed his premiership, and he was effectively kicked out by cabinet ministers who resigned en masse.

After the civil service and police investigations were completed, attention turned to whether Johnson had been in contempt of Parliament, a cardinal sin for any MP, let alone a Prime. minister.

The seven MPs on the privileges committee began their investigation last summer, sifting through evidence, including WhatsApp messages and door logs, to establish what Johnson knew of the parties.

Although the government initially withheld much of the information, it was forced to turn it over and Johnson appeared before the committee in March this year. After swearing on the King James Bible, Johnson said he hadn’t lied in the Commons, but acknowledged the social distancing advice: I’m not going to claim it was rigidly enforced.