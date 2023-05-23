What’s going on with China’s Belt and Road Initiative?

China’s GrandBelt and Road initiative has been underway for a decade as part of Beijing’s crusade to become the world’s leading economic superpower at the center of a new global trade network.

Another set of projects was added to the campaign’s to-do list at the weekend’s China-Central Asia summit, where Chinese President Xi Jinping promised to build more rail and other trade links with Asia. central.

“We need to expand economic and trade ties,” Xi said in a speech to the leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan on Friday.

The summit coincided with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, US President Joe Biden and other leaders of major Group of Seven economies gathering for a meeting in Japan.

So what’s the latest on Mr. Xi’s global trade policy, and can it challenge US influence as trade across Asia increases?

How much did it cost and what was built?

Needing multiple high-speed rail networks to reach Western Europe and massive ports across Asia and Africa for shipping, the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) required a lot of funding.

Although it is difficult to give an exact figure, research suggests that the BRI has so far cost more than $1 trillion.

Most of the major spending has been on energy and transport infrastructure, but also includes real estate, technology and tourism projects.

Professor Jane Golley, an economist at the Australian National University’s Crawford School of Public Policy, said 152 countries had signed on to the initiative.

Due to the nature of the loan agreements and the structure of the investments, it can be difficult to determine precise figures, but analysts estimate that the most expensive project undertaken under the BRI is 92.5 billion. dollars. China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Under the CPEChighways, a port, airport, railways, oil pipelines and fiber optic cable networks have been built or are being built all over Pakistan, but its focus has been on power stations, some running on fossil fuels but also renewable ones (solar, hydraulic and wind). ) and nuclear power plants too.

Ultimately, CPEC’s projects will give China land access to Pakistan’s deep-water ports on the Arabian Sea, as well as the domestic market of 231 million mostly younger people.

Other big BRI ventures include gas pipelines to Central Asia, huge rail developments in Indonesia, Malaysia and Kenya, and investments in the Greek port of Piraeus.

There are many other agreements signed and formal MoUs exist with countries like Italy, but the details of the actual projects are not always clear.

However, not everything was planned.

In 2021, the Australian government terminated Victoria’s BRI agreements with China.

Reuters reported that $17.4 billion worth of projects in Malaysia were canceled between 2013 and 2021, including nearly $2.25 billion in Kazakhstan and more than $1.5 billion in Bolivia.

Because developing the BRI has been costly, China has had to shell out more as countries struggle to meet the debt incurred to complete the projects.

New research from the World Bank, Harvard Kennedy School, AidData and the Kiel Institute for the World Economy has shown that China has spent $359 billion to bail out 22 countries, including Argentina, Mongolia and Pakistan, between 2008 and 2021.

While infrastructure projects still make up the bulk of spending, other areas are increasingly taking priority, Prof Golley said.

“Roads and rails still dominate, but there is certainly growth in digital connectivity and the health sector,” she said.

Beijing has listed five areas of interest for the BRI: policy coordination, infrastructure construction, unhindered trade, financial integration and people-to-people exchanges,Nadege Rollandof the National Bureau of Asian Research, a US think tank, told the ABC.

In addition to having written and edited several books on the BRI, she was also an analyst and senior adviser on Asian and Chinese strategic issues at the French Ministry of Defense for 20 years.

Since 2015, the BRI has expanded this to include “specific action plans” in a range of other areas, including education, culture, agriculture, energy, maritime cooperation, health and scientific cooperation, said Rolland.

Can China build the BRI it promised?

Ms Rolland said the BRI’s ultimate goal was not to improve connectivity but, as Mr Xi mentioned, to “move towards a community of shared destiny”.

“The BRI should be understood as the backbone of a new world order shaped by China’s preferences,” she told the ABC.

“China might still be able to build the BRI it envisioned.”

According to Elena Collinson, head of analysis at the Institute of Australia-China Relations at the University of Technology Sydney, achieving the BRI has been and will continue to be a serious challenge for Beijing.

“It has been riddled with complications such as backlash in participating countries against the opacity of project governance, massive delays and environmental issues, among other difficulties,” she said.

BRI’s progress has slowed somewhat during the COVID pandemic, but Professor Golley said BRI is not going to run out of steam.

“They’re absolutely still moving it forward,” she said.

La Trobe Asia director Bec Strating said she didn’t expect the BRI to lose priority.

“It’s such an important part of how President Xi has sought power and influence on the world stage,” she said.

“Rather than China abandoning the BRI, it seems to be moving into a different phase.”

What is the purpose of the BRI?

Dr Strating told the ABC that the purpose of the BRI was to create a China-centric vision of world order, an alternative to a US-led vision of order.

The BRI was enshrined in the Communist Party’s constitution in 2017 as a sign of its importance, and Mr. X called the BRI “the project of the century”.

Ms Collinson said that although Beijing insists the BRI is focused on accelerating infrastructure connectivity, its real goals were much broader.

“It is a multipronged and ambitious geostrategic framework for China’s foreign policy, as well as a means to achieve national economic goals,” she said.

“It’s a way for Beijing to extend its sphere of influence and, potentially, its geopolitical influence over the participating nations.”

There was also a potential defense element in the BRI, under which China indicated it could deepen military cooperation with partners such as countries in the South Pacific and the Caribbean, she said.

Professor Golley said the BRI was, from the outset, an economic development strategy.

“I don’t see the BRI primarily as a tool of influence,” she told the ABC.

“I see it as a tool to expand China’s trade and investment ties, especially with its close neighbors.”

China’s main objective was to create and access new markets for its goods.

“The influence that comes with trade integration is secondary and of course they want it too,” Professor Golley told the ABC.

“But I really don’t think that’s their driving force.”

Xi Jinping boosted China’s trade ties with Saudi Arabia last December.

Since 2017, the BRI’s focus has not been so focused on hard infrastructure, Ms Rolland said.

Other aspects, like expanding ties to allow the sprawling network to move goods and drive investment ties “remain very much in place”, she said.

A recent example of this was the Sino-Arab States summit last December, where diplomatic and trade opportunities were discussed.

At the forum, Xi pledged to import more oil and natural gas from energy-rich Arab Gulf states and said China would strive to purchase energy resources in yuan, a move that would support Beijing’s goal of establishing its currency internationally and weakening the grip of the US dollar on the world. trade.

Can the BRI challenge American influence?

Dr. Strating said that under Mr. Xi it looked like China would try to use the BRI to build relationships with other states in Asia and the Pacific.

“It’s not just about countering the United States, but also about improving China’s global position and its ability to exert influence within other states,” she said.

“In part, its ability to maintain and grow that influence will depend on its ability to reframe the BRI to deal with the criticisms that have been leveled at it.”

The US has yet to successfully offer an alternative to the BRI, Ms Collinson said.

“The Biden administration’s ‘Build Back Better World’ initiative announced at the G-7 in June 2021, repackaged as the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment in June 2022, still lacks funding to be seriously competitive,” she said.

Citing research from the IMF, Professor Golley said that by 2022 half of world trade will take place in Asia.

“Will China succeed here? Absolutely,” she said.

In Asia, China has become the most important power in the region, she said.

‘It will be the biggest economic power and the biggest trade and investment power,’ Professor Golley said.

“Any idea of ​​containing them or forcing countries to choose sides is a very risky game to play.”

For Professor Golley, the key question to consider was: “Will the BRI support global engagement in the world’s most dynamic region? »

His view is that it would, but it would be difficult to try to set a timeline for global power shifts.