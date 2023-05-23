Trump hush money trial set for March 2024 in Republican primaries | donald trump





Donald Trump’s trial in New York on criminal charges relating to silent payments to porn star Stormy Daniels will begin on March 25, 2024, in the middle of the Republican presidential primary and less than eight months before the general election the former president hope to challenge.

The trial date was announced during a hearing in a Manhattan courtroom on Tuesday, with Trump attending via video link from his Florida home.

The judge, Juan Merchan, advised the former president to cancel all other obligations for the duration of the trial, which could last several weeks.

Trump was muted for most of the hearing, which lasted about 15 minutes. The video feed showed the former president sitting and talking with his attorney, Todd Blanche, against a backdrop of American flags.

No other former president has been charged. Trump’s spokespersons did not immediately comment on the news of his trial date.

Trump used his Truth Social platform to lash out, claiming his First Amendment rights, free speech had been violated by the trial scheduling in the middle of the primary season.

That’s exactly what radical left-wing Democrats wanted, Trump wrote, also claiming election interference, a loaded term given widespread agreement that Russia intervened to bolster his candidacy in the election he won. in 2016.

In April, Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business documents, stemming from his payment of $130,000 to porn star Stormy Daniels, in the 2016 election, to remain silent about a sexual relationship. presumed.

Tuesday’s hearing was also held to explain an order barring the disclosure of documents presented by prosecutors that were not yet publicly known.

Merchans’ order prohibits Trump and his lawyers from releasing evidence to third parties or posting it on social media, and requires certain sensitive documents to be kept only by Trump’s lawyers.

Prosecutors requested the order shortly after Trump’s arrest, citing his history of harassing, embarrassing and threatening statements about people with whom he engaged in legal disputes.

Trump claims to be the victim of political witch hunts designed to silence him as he runs for the Republican nomination to face Joe Biden next year.

Judge Merchan stressed that he was not trying to gag Trump, but that he was going out of his way and working to ensure he had every chance to advance his candidacy.

Trump’s court appearance came after it was announced that E Jean Carroll, the writer who accused him of rape and won $5million in a civil lawsuit earlier this month, is seeking additional damages. for his comments in a controversial CNN town hall.

Just a day after being found guilty of sexual abuse and defamation, Trump called Carroll the wacky job who made up his story. He also claimed the trial was rigged.

In a new New York filing on Monday, Carroll’s attorneys said such conduct supports a very significant punitive damages award in favor of Carroll.

Carroll, a magazine columnist, says Trump raped her in a New York City department store in the mid-1990s. His new claim for damages is the subject of a defamation suit filed in federal court in 2019, about Trump’s initial responses to his allegation and separate from the New York case, which was brought under a state law allowing victims of historic sex crimes to sue their alleged attackers.

The federal case had been stayed over whether Trump was shielded because he made the comments in question while president. He does not have this comment protection at the CNN event.

According to the New York Times, the new record indicates that Trump’s statements show the depth of his malice toward Carroll, as it is difficult to imagine defamatory conduct that could be more motivated by hatred, ill will or spite.

Trump renewed his social media abuse of Carroll on Monday. In doing so, George Conway, a conservative lawyer and Trump critic, told MSNBC: The complaint she amended this time was actually the original complaint from the first lawsuit she filed in 2019, when Trump from the pulpit bullying from the Oval Office basically accused her of being a liar.

And she got $3 million for the second libel, in 2022, when he was stupid enough to repeat the first libel. And this time he wasn’t president, so he didn’t have that legal argument. That’s why the first case went on a wild goose chase in the appeals court, and now it’s coming back.

The 2019 case, Conway said, already had more damage potential [for Trump] that in case [Carroll] already won because he was president at the time.

It was the very first libel he did on E Jean Carroll. And now the fact that he repeated the defamation after being found guilty of sexually abusing her is really, really outrageous. And he is in favor of punitive damages.

This verdict could be higher than the $5 million she got in the first place. Frankly, I hope he is, because I think at some point he has to stop lying about it and stop lying about it. How many times [are we] going to have to go through that?

Trump’s legal troubles extend beyond New York, where he also faces a multimillion-dollar civil lawsuit over his business affairs, filed by the state attorney general.

In Georgia, indictments stemming from Trump’s attempt to reverse his 2020 election loss are expected this summer.

In Washington DC, the US Department of Justice continues to investigate Trump’s election subversion, including his incitement to the January 6 attack on Congress.

Jack Smith, a special counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, is also investigating Trump’s withholding of classified documents.

Nonetheless, Trump enjoys huge leads over all other Republican presidential candidates.

