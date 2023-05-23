Shireen Mazari, Imran Khan’s aide, quits the party following violent protests





By India Today World Desk: In a blow to Imran Khan, Shireen Mazari, an aide to the former Pakistani Prime Minister, has announced her decision to leave Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, following the May 9 attack against the country’s military installations and government buildings.

Shireen Mazari is the last female politician to leave Imran Khan’s party, after Jai Parkash and Mubeen Khilji. So far, Mahmood Baqi Moulvi, Aamer Mehmood Kiani, Sanjay Sagwani, Malik Aslam Amin, Hisham Inamullah, Dr Muhammad Amjad, Dr Imran Ali Shah, Karim Gabol, Faiz Kamoka and Pir Saeedul Hassan have left the party.

Shireen Mazari’s resignation from the PTI comes hours after she was released from prison by order of a high court. Mazari, 72, who has strongly criticized the Pakistani army and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government, has been arrested five times in more than 10 days.

Mazari was first arrested on May 12 at her home in Islamabad as part of a crackdown launched by the Pakistani government against PTI supporters. PTI workers were arrested for the violent protests that followed the dramatic arrest of Imran Khan on May 9, during which they attacked military installations and government buildings.

Imran Khan was arrested by Pakistan Rangers paramilitaries in a corruption case while at the High Court in Islamabad, sparking unrest across the country. Khan, who is facing more than 100 cases, was later released on bail and given a protective bond against arrest in all cases.

For the first time in Pakistan’s history, protesters stormed the army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and also burned down the house of a corps commander in Lahore. Mazari had condemned the violent demonstrations.

Jai Parkash, a Hindu leader of Imran Khan’s party, condemned in the strongest terms the violent protest demanding Imran Khan’s release. “Pakistan exists because of the military, and we exist because of Pakistan,” he said.

PTI leaders Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Omer Cheema, Ali Mohammad Khan, Senator Ejaz Chaudhry and others have been arrested amid the government crackdown.

